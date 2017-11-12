The Sun News
Latest
12th November 2017 - Army loses 3 soldiers, clears 13 Boko Haram hideouts in Sambisa
12th November 2017 - Senate to publish names of coys in alleged N30tr scam
12th November 2017 - We must vote to avoid state of emergency in Anambra – Stella Oduah
12th November 2017 - FG disburses N80b for Social Investment Programmes in 2016
12th November 2017 - 3.3m children unimmunised against measles in Nigeria – NPHCDA
12th November 2017 - PDP, APC need rejuvenation for Nigeria’s democracy to be strong —Obasanjo
12th November 2017 - Ogoni accuses SARS of killing 3 natives
12th November 2017 - Showdown in Port Harcourt: Amaechi’s security aides attack Wike’s convoy
12th November 2017 - We’ll stop Avengers –Defence Chief
12th November 2017 - FAVOUR 07035713067
Home / National / Army loses 3 soldiers, clears 13 Boko Haram hideouts in Sambisa

Army loses 3 soldiers, clears 13 Boko Haram hideouts in Sambisa

— 12th November 2017

The Nigeria army says it lost three soldiers after successfully clearing 13 Boko Haram hideouts in the Sambisa Forest in one week.

Col. Kinsley Samuel, Deputy Director Public Relations 7 Division of the Army, disclosed this in a statement, in Maiduguri, on Sunday.

Samuel said that six soldiers were wounded during the operation while dozens of the insurgents where neutralised by troops.

“Troops of Operation LAFIYA DOLE in conjunction with the Nigerian Air Force on Operation DEEP PUNCH has within the past one week embarked on clearance operations to dislodge Boko Haram terrorists from their camps,” he said.

He added that the troops successfully cleared the terrorists’ hideouts at Talala, Ajigin, Mangzum, Abagajiri, Kafa, Dusula, Buk, Malumti and Abulam among others.

“Furtherance of the clearance operations, the troops on Friday, 10th November 2017 while acting on credible information that the terrorists were massing up at certain camps in fringes of Sambisa forest, advanced and cleared the insurgents at Shyadawe-Angwan-Fulani, Shyadawe-Angwan-Bula-Musa and Shyadawe.

“The troops captured two gun trucks, three motorcycles, many bicycles and a laptop containing valuable information. They also located a vandalised and unserviceable tank in one of the camps.

“The remains of the deceased soldiers have been evacuated while those injured are receiving medical treatment at a military hospital,” said Samuel. (NAN)

Post Views: 1
Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

For Business trainings, skill acquisition, financing, Join Millionaires Academy. Last batch 2017

How N1600 Started Me on The Road to N25m a Year

Midnight, pressed barrister Anthony suddenly couldn't URINATE. Normalize your PROSTATE issues here!!

Discover the Profitable Business that fetch a corper N1million. Click Here

How to make non-stop cash on the Internet. Click here!

Let's have some fun throwing banters at the EPL Stars!

About author

Segun Adio

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Army loses 3 soldiers, clears 13 Boko Haram hideouts in Sambisa

— 12th November 2017

The Nigeria army says it lost three soldiers after successfully clearing 13 Boko Haram hideouts in the Sambisa Forest in one week. Col. Kinsley Samuel, Deputy Director Public Relations 7 Division of the Army, disclosed this in a statement, in Maiduguri, on Sunday. Samuel said that six soldiers were wounded during the operation while dozens…

  • Senate to publish names of coys in alleged N30tr scam

    — 12th November 2017

    The Senate says it is set to publish names of companies found culpable in investigation into alleged N30 trillion revenue scam in the import and export value chain. Sen. Hope Uzodinma, Chairman of the Joint Committee on Customs, Excise and Tariff and Marine Transport, made this known in an interview with newsmen on Sunday. He…

  • We must vote to avoid state of emergency in Anambra – Stella Oduah

    — 12th November 2017

    Sen. Stella Oduah (Anambra North) has urged the people of Anambra to come out en masse to vote in next Saturday’s governorship election to avoid creating a vacuum of governance in the state. Speaking with journalists, in Abuja, on Sunday, Oduah said that if the people failed to vote, they would be giving room for…

  • FG disburses N80b for Social Investment Programmes in 2016

    — 12th November 2017

    The Federal Government said it disbursed N80 billion in 2016 for the Social Investment Programmes (SIPs) aimed at ameliorating the sufferings of vulnerable people in the country. This was made known in an excerpt of a book on ‘‘Making Steady, Sustainable Progress for Nigeria’s Peace and Prosperity: A Mid-Term Report Card on the Buhari Administration’’….

  • 3.3m children unimmunised against measles in Nigeria – NPHCDA

    — 12th November 2017

    From: Olanrewaju Lawal, Birnin-Kebbi The National Primary Health Care Development Agency (NPHCDA) has disclosed that about 3.3 million children across Nigeria are yet to be immunised against measles as 33 million are targeted in the on going campaign across the country. The agency noted that the figure makes Nigeria the country with the highest number…

Archive

November 2017
M T W T F S S
« Oct    
 12345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
27282930  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

Editor, Online: Ikenna Emewu
Contact: 08120997006

Share