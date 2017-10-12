Army launches Operation Crocodile Smile II in Cross River

The Nigerian Army has launched the second phase of Operation Crocodile Smile II in Cross River.

General Officer Commanding (GOC) 82 Division of the Nigerian Army, Enugu, Major General Adamu Abubakar, launched the operation, in Calabar, yesterday.

Abubakar said the operation was meant to complement the ongoing `Operation Python Dance in the South-East.

He said the operation is in line with the army’s efforts to curb militancy, kidnapping, armed robbery, cultism and other forms of illegality in the state and beyond.

Commander of the 13 Brigade in Calabar, Brigadier General Ismaila Isa, conducted the GOC round the creeks of Ikang, in Bakassi Local Government Area, to the Amphibious Training School fleet yard in Calabar, by speed boat.

Said Abubakar: “From Ikang in Bakassi local government, to the Calabar channel, I can say that the soldiers have been doing well in protecting the coastal areas along with the Nigerian Navy.

“I am happy that the Director of the State Services also went with us, throughout the sea patrol.

“It shows that we are united in providing security to the people of the state and beyond.

“I am very certain that this exercise will help in securing our nation just as we recorded tremendous success in Exercise Egwu Eke.

“Crocodile smile II cuts across four divisions; they include 81, 2, 6 and 82 divisions, respectively.

“We hope to record successful outcome at the end of the operation on October 28, 2017.

“What we are doing here right now is exactly what is going on in Lagos, Ondo, Edo, Delta, Bayelsa Rivers and Cross River states, respectively.’’

The GOC said the operation would also help in enhancing civil-military relationship, teach the troops general administration, operational logistics, equipment maintenance, arms handling and others.

He called on the public to support the operation by availing the Army and other security agencies with useful and timely information that would enable them respond on time to cases of emergencies.

On Monday, the army launched Exercise Crocodile Smile II, in Lagos and Ogun states, areas covered by troops of 81 Division.

The exercise commenced in the two states on October 7, 2017 and will end on October 28.

The exercise could, however, progress to an operation when they start going after criminal elements in those states.

On September 13, 2017, the army launched Operation Python Dance II, in the South East.

The operation commenced full operations in the region two days later. It will last till October 15, 2017.

The operation is raising dust in the region as members of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) clashed with the army, almost immediately it was launched.