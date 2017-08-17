Army kills 10 insurgents, recovers 52 cows in Borno
— 17th August 2017
The Nigerian Army on Thursday said that it killed 10 Boko Haram insurgents in a clearance operations in Marte Local Government Area of Borno.
A statement issued in Maiduguri by Col. Timothy Atigha, the spokesman of the 8 Task Force Division, said the troops also recovered bicycles and cows from the insurgents.
He also said that the troops launched two separate attacks against the insurgents at Maza, Danari and Mowo villages of Marte and Monguno Local Government Areas.
“In continuation of ongoing efforts to deny terrorists freedom of action in its area of responsibility, troops of the 8 Task Force Division have neutralised 10 terrorists in Maza village of Marte Local Government Area of the state.
“The terrorists fell into an ambush laid by troops at about 9: 00 p.m. on Tuesday as they attempted to sneak back into their swampy hideouts in the Lake Chad Basin.
“ The troops also recovered 52 rustled cows from the insurgents at Danari and Mowo villages in Monguno Local Government Area,” he said.
Atigha said that the troops recovered 10 bicycles, carts, food items and 52 cows.
He disclosed that the insurgents had resorted to bicycles and carts as means of transportation due to the intensified offensive of the military against the insurgents. (NAN)
Post Views:
6
All the tireless efforts of the NIGERIA Military, especially in their fight against Boko-Haran insurgents, so far, is highly commendable!
More professional security effort is required of them accross the country NIGERIA, without any tribal or religious sentiments!
On a lighter mood, the reported recoveries of 52 cows, not the recovery of the remaining Chibuk girls, has brought back to mind what someone had said last year, that “this administration seems to value cows more than the human life in today’s NIGERIA”!
I don’t know how true was that statement, that says that “Buhari’s administration values the protection of the Fulani’s cows, more than the life of the NIGERIANS, that the Fulani’s herdsmen criminality activities had been mindlessly wasting away, especially since 2015 till date”!
But, it is highly suspicious that up till now, President Buhari has not openly condmned the Fulani’s herdsmen criminality activities in NIGERIA, which the world security intelligence has rated as “the forth deadliest terrorists in the world” today!