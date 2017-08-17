Army kills 10 insurgents, recovers 52 cows in Borno

The Sun News
— 17th August 2017

The Nigerian Army on Thursday said that it killed 10 Boko Haram insurgents in a clearance operations in Marte Local Government Area of  Borno.

A statement issued in Maiduguri  by Col. Timothy Atigha, the spokesman  of the 8 Task Force Division, said the troops also recovered bicycles and cows from the insurgents.

He also said that the troops launched  two separate attacks against  the insurgents at Maza, Danari and Mowo villages of Marte and Monguno Local Government Areas.

“In continuation of ongoing efforts to deny terrorists freedom of action in its area of responsibility, troops of the 8 Task Force Division have neutralised 10 terrorists in Maza village of Marte Local Government Area of the state.

“The terrorists fell into an ambush laid by troops at about 9: 00 p.m.  on Tuesday  as they attempted to sneak back into their swampy hideouts in the Lake Chad Basin.

“ The troops also recovered 52 rustled cows from the insurgents at Danari and Mowo villages in Monguno Local Government Area,” he said.

Atigha said that the troops recovered 10 bicycles, carts, food items and 52 cows.

He disclosed  that  the  insurgents had resorted to bicycles and carts as means of transportation due to the  intensified offensive of the military  against the insurgents. (NAN)

  1. Emmanuel Chukwuma Umeh 17th August 2017 at 9:34 am
    All the tireless efforts of the NIGERIA Military, especially in their fight against Boko-Haran insurgents, so far, is highly commendable!

    More professional security effort is required of them accross the country NIGERIA, without any tribal or religious sentiments!

    On a lighter mood, the reported recoveries of 52 cows, not the recovery of the remaining Chibuk girls, has brought back to mind what someone had said last year, that “this administration seems to value cows more than the human life in today’s NIGERIA”!

    I don’t know how true was that statement, that says that “Buhari’s administration values the protection of the Fulani’s cows, more than the life of the NIGERIANS, that the Fulani’s herdsmen criminality activities had been mindlessly wasting away, especially since 2015 till date”!

    But, it is highly suspicious that up till now, President Buhari has not openly condmned the Fulani’s herdsmen criminality activities in NIGERIA, which the world security intelligence has rated as “the forth deadliest terrorists in the world” today!

