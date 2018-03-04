The Sun News
Home / Cover / National / Army issues quit notice to Badoo cultists, vandals in Lagos

Army issues quit notice to Badoo cultists, vandals in Lagos

— 4th March 2018

Philip Nwosu, Lagos

The Nigerian Army in Lagos has issued a quit notice to cultists and other criminal elements operating within the state, to leave or be ready to confront the fire power of the force.

The Army said members of the Badoo gang and pipeline vandals operating around the Ikorodu, Ishawo, Arepo and Festac areas of Lagos and Ogun, should learn from what happened to the notorious Rivers State cultists Don Waney and his group, warning that it would not spare any criminal operating within Lagos and Ogun.

The General Officer Commanding (GOC) 81 Division, Major General Enobong Udoh, handed down the warning while briefing students of the German Armed Forces General Staff College, who were on a study tour to the Division.

“As you must have heard, I have been to so many places, I have been to the northeast, and I was the GOC of 6 Division before I came here. Now that I am here, as you heard, there are some peculiar threats in this area of responsibility, threats that have to do with the metropolitan nature of Lagos, threats that have to do with the complexities of having so many formations of the Nigerian Army in Lagos.

“There is this particular threat of Badoo, who are cultists that operate in the night, and since I came here the threat is almost non-existent, but be that as it may I am an operational man, I will never live with this threat, I want to assure you that I will combat these threat to ensure that they are wiped out completely.

“I succeeded in doing that in the Niger Delta in the past one year and I can assure you that it will not be different here. So the cultists either turn a new leave or quit these states.”

General Udoh who was the General Officer Commanding in 6 Division in Port Harcourt and whose troops killed the notorious Don Waney and also led troops to rescue the Chibok Girls in Borno state, said he has the experience and pedigree to combat the Lagos-based cult gangs and pipeline vandals.

Earlier, while briefing the students, the Division said Nigeria has spent $43 million to repair pipelines damaged by vandals in 2016, adding that 340 pipelines were broken within five months within the Division’s area of responsibility.

Aside that it was learnt from the division that N3.8 trillion was lost to vandals in 2016 alone, explaining that 32 abduction cases were recorded between 2016 and 2017.

The Division also revealed that its Operation Iron Fence was launched to prevent fleeing Boko Haram terrorists from setting up a haven in Lagos.

Tokunbo David
Tokunbo David

Writer and editor.

  1. Ezekiel Okeke 4th March 2018 at 3:48 pm
    Number one enemy in this natives territory are fulani fraudulent criminal sultanate political government with its emirates, the dead fraudulent political name Nigeria, their brainwashed terrorism mercenaries nickname military, police etc., which caused so-called cultists activities, pipeline vandalism etc. When the enemy’s brainwashed terrorism mercenaries nickname military, police etc., who are attacking and killing this territory natives in disguise as so-called herdsmen etc. are pointing fingers in another direction in pretence of excuse to attack and kill this territory natives for fulani fraudulent criminal sultanate political government with its emirates under the dead fraudulent political name Nigeria, they are brainwashed illiterate idiots who think this generation natives of this territory are ignorant and naive. Number one strike point now are the enemy’s brainwashed terrorism mercenaries nickname military, police etc. in the ongoing Revolution War of the natives under the natives Disintegrated Republics which secures the natives existence and future in 21st century world. No oil, gas, revenue etc. should again go to the enemy- destroy every strategic facility etc. to crush the enemy, the oil, gas etc. are God given wealth of the natives- take it anyhow, sell it anyhow in the ongoing Revolution War of the natives under the natives Disintegrated Republics which secures the natives existence and future in 21st century world- get Armed to the teeth- annihilate anyone who stand on your way, the era this territory natives sit on wealth and live in want are over which must be defended with the Sword in the ongoing Revolution War of the natives under the natives Disintegrated Republics which secures the natives existence and future in 21st century world. Any this territory native who do not quit now the brainwashed terrorism mercenaries of fulani fraudulent criminal sultanate political government with its emirates under the dead fraudulent political name Nigeria nickname military, police etc., must go down with the enemy in the ongoing Revolution War of the natives- such ignorant idiot will not have grave in this natives territory. God Is With Us!!!

