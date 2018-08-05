– The Sun News
Army holds qualifying exams for 313 Majors, Captains in Kaduna

— 5th August 2018

NAN

The Nigerian Army Training and Doctrine Command (TRADOC) said on Sunday that a total of 313 of its officers in the rank of majors and captains across Army formations in the country will be sitting for the senior staff course qualifying examination this year.

The TRADOC Commander, Maj.-Gen Ademoh Salihu said in Kaduna that the exams would begin from Aug. 6, at the Headquarters, Infantry Corps Center, Jaji Military Cantonment in Igabi Local Government Area of Kaduna State .

Salihu said that the lot of 313 majors and captains were selected for the Senior Staff Course Qualifying examination which would run till Aug. 10.

Salihu who was also President, Army Examination Panel, explained that the test was compulsory for the personnel to qualify for senior staff course.

“The exams will determine their progress in the army and is also an assessment of their level of proficiency in the army,” Salihu said.

The Commander explained that a candidate must score at least 50 per cent in each paper, adding that there would be no excuse for failure as the personnel were assumed to have garnered enough experience in their fields of assignment.

“It is the examination that will propel them to higher heights and understand the profession much better so as to add value to the security architecture of the country,’’ he said.

He cautioned the candidates against any sharp practice during the test, stressing that the “Nigerian Army will not tolerate any indiscipline as it has zero tolerance for exams malpractice.”

He charged the officers to focus fully on the task ahead.

He said the examination was a major prerequisite for officers that would lead them to attend Armed Forces Command and Staff College (AFCSC).

The Commander said that the Policy of Army Headquarters required that candidates were allowed three times attempt to sit for the exams.

