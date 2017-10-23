The Sun News
Latest
23rd October 2017 - Army flags-off empowerment scheme for IDPs in Adamawa
23rd October 2017 - 2019 Presidency: PDP can’t stop me from contesting – Fayose
23rd October 2017 - How Buhari changed gears, axed Maina
23rd October 2017 - BREAKING: Buhari fumes, fires Abdulrasheed Maina from service
23rd October 2017 - Evans fights back
23rd October 2017 - 2019: Northern women urged to contest presidential seat
23rd October 2017 - Police kill Terwase Kwaza’s deputy in Taraba
23rd October 2017 - FG identifies deficiencies in EIA Act implementation 
23rd October 2017 - Fuel price increase: Buhari replies Jonathan
23rd October 2017 - Anambra guber: Seadogs counsels youths against violence
Home / National / Army flags-off empowerment scheme for IDPs in Adamawa

Army flags-off empowerment scheme for IDPs in Adamawa

— 23rd October 2017

The Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt. Gen. Tukur Buratai, has flagged-off the first batch of military empowerment programme for Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) in Adamawa.

Speaking at the ceremony in Malkohi Camp near Yola on Monday, Buratai, represented by the Acting GOC 3 Division, Jos, Brig Gen. Benjamin Ahanatu, said the programme was organised to assist the displaced persons.

Buratai said the military, in addition to security, provided humanitarian services, adding that the military would partner with stakeholders in that direction.

“The Army will continue to partner with other stakeholders whenever the need arise in areas of security and humanitarian services,” he said.

In his speech, the Brigade Commander, 23 Brigade Yola, Brig. Gen. Bello Abdullahi, commended the COAS for the initiative and his vision for the ongoing counter terrorism and counter-insurgency operations in the North East.

“The programmes being executed today was planned and facilitated in accordance with the COAS vision for Nigerian Army’s support to humanitarian assistance and intervention.

“It is also aimed at complementing the effort of presidential committee on north east initiative, and most importantly to make Adamawa IDP free state,” Abdullahi said.

While noting that winning the war would not be completed without the peace angle, Abdullahi said the initiative would empower the affected persons to return to their liberated communities.

He commended Adamawa and Taraba governments for supporting the military.

Gov. Muhammadu Bindow of Adamawa, in his speech, commended the military for the gesture and assured them of the state government’s commitment to partner with them.

Bindow advised the beneficiaries to make good use of the opportunity to pick up their lives once again.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that some of the items distributed to the IDPs include computers, sewing machines and materials for hairdressing, barbing, carpentry, vulcanizing, fish farming and animal husbandry. (NAN)

Post Views: 2
Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

For Business trainings, skill acquisition, financing, Join Millionaires Academy. Last batch 2017

How N1600 Started Me on The Road to N25m a Year

Join EXPORT and AGRIBUSINESS Club today. Click Here!

Midnight, pressed barrister Anthony suddenly couldn't URINATE. Normalize your PROSTATE issues here!!

Click to Discover how to use FACEBOOK make N500k-N1m monthly

About author

Philip Nwosu

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Army flags-off empowerment scheme for IDPs in Adamawa

— 23rd October 2017

The Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt. Gen. Tukur Buratai, has flagged-off the first batch of military empowerment programme for Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) in Adamawa. Speaking at the ceremony in Malkohi Camp near Yola on Monday, Buratai, represented by the Acting GOC 3 Division, Jos, Brig Gen. Benjamin Ahanatu, said the programme was organised…

  • 2019 Presidency: PDP can’t stop me from contesting – Fayose

    — 23rd October 2017

    From: Segun Adio Governor Ayodele Fayose has declared that he was not going back in his quest to seek to be the next president of Nigeria, this he would do on the platform of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP). Fayose said this, in Lagos, on Sunday, ahead of the meeting of the Southern governors…

  • How Buhari changed gears, axed Maina

    — 23rd October 2017

    From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja President Muhammadu Buhari has ordered the immediate disengagement of former chairman of the Presidential Task Force on Pension Reforms, Abdullahi Abdulrasheed Maina, 24 hours after Minister of Interior, Lt Gen (retd) Abdulrahman Dambazau, admitted that Abdullahi Abdulrasheed Maina, former chairman of the Presidential Task Force on Pension Reforms, was posted few…

  • BREAKING: Buhari fumes, fires Abdulrasheed Maina from service

    — 23rd October 2017

    Following the hue and cry that trailed the re-appointment into the civil service of Abdulrasheed Maina, President Muhammadu Buhari, on Monday, ordered Maina’s sack from the service. Minister of Interior, Lt.-Gen. Abdulrahman Dambazau (rtd), had confirmed the resumption of duty by former Chairman of the Presidential Task Force on Pension Reforms, Maina, as an Acting…

  • Evans fights back

    — 23rd October 2017

    ..Tells judge, ‘You cannot hear my case’ ..As court awards N2m damages against police From: Lukman Olabiyi Attempt by the Lagos State Government to arraign suspected kidnap kingpin, Chukwudumeme Onwuamadike, alias Evans on two separate charges, on Monday, suffered a setback, as the defendant rebuffed his arraignment before the State High Court, in Igbosere. The…

Archive

October 2017
M T W T F S S
« Sep    
 1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
3031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

Editor, Online: Ikenna Emewu
Contact: 08120997006

Share