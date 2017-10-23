Army flags-off empowerment scheme for IDPs in Adamawa

The Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt. Gen. Tukur Buratai, has flagged-off the first batch of military empowerment programme for Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) in Adamawa.

Speaking at the ceremony in Malkohi Camp near Yola on Monday, Buratai, represented by the Acting GOC 3 Division, Jos, Brig Gen. Benjamin Ahanatu, said the programme was organised to assist the displaced persons.

Buratai said the military, in addition to security, provided humanitarian services, adding that the military would partner with stakeholders in that direction.

“The Army will continue to partner with other stakeholders whenever the need arise in areas of security and humanitarian services,” he said.

In his speech, the Brigade Commander, 23 Brigade Yola, Brig. Gen. Bello Abdullahi, commended the COAS for the initiative and his vision for the ongoing counter terrorism and counter-insurgency operations in the North East.

“The programmes being executed today was planned and facilitated in accordance with the COAS vision for Nigerian Army’s support to humanitarian assistance and intervention.

“It is also aimed at complementing the effort of presidential committee on north east initiative, and most importantly to make Adamawa IDP free state,” Abdullahi said.

While noting that winning the war would not be completed without the peace angle, Abdullahi said the initiative would empower the affected persons to return to their liberated communities.

He commended Adamawa and Taraba governments for supporting the military.

Gov. Muhammadu Bindow of Adamawa, in his speech, commended the military for the gesture and assured them of the state government’s commitment to partner with them.

Bindow advised the beneficiaries to make good use of the opportunity to pick up their lives once again.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that some of the items distributed to the IDPs include computers, sewing machines and materials for hairdressing, barbing, carpentry, vulcanizing, fish farming and animal husbandry. (NAN)