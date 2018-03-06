Army flags off construction of Camp Buratai in Bayelsa

Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

The Chief of Army Staff, Lt. Gen Tukur Yusuf Buratai has flagged off the construction of 16 Brigade Camp Buratai in Elebele, Ogbia Local Government Area of Bayelsa State.

Buratai said it was a historical milestone noting that just a year ago he was in Bayelsa to flag off the operations of the Brigade and expressed happiness with the developmental strides of the Brigade Commander, Brig Gen Kevin Aligbe.

He commended Aligbe for interpreting his vision which is “to have a professionally responsive Nigerian Army in the discharge of its constitutional role.”

According to him, the flag off of the construction work is in line with President Buhari’s commitment to the welfare of troops.

Governor Henry Seriake Dickson in his remarks assured that he would continue to partner with the Nigerian Army to enhance the development of Camp Buratai.

He promised that the Bayelsa state government would undertake the building of the Command Children School, Officers Mess, WOs/ Sergeants Canteen Mess.

In his remarks, founder of Belema Oil, Chief Jackrich Tein Jnr, commended the Nigerian Army for its efforts to stabilise the Niger Delta region and for the unity of the country.

While commending those who have laid down their lives in defence of the nation, he said to demonstrate his appreciation for the Nigerian Army he would be awarding scholarships to 300 children of soldiers who died in the line of duty or are incapacitated.

Tein also disclosed that Belema Oil would undertake the construction of one block of 30 units for corporal below quarters at Camp Buratai with immediate effect.

Brig. Gen. Aligbe in his remarks expressed optimism that the Brigade would justify the huge investment in its fighting formation as a bulwark against criminality in Bayelsa state and the Niger Delta region.