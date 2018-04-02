The Sun News
Exercise Ayem Akpatuma TARABA

Army extends Exercise Ayem Akpatuma in Taraba for 2 months

— 2nd April 2018

Molly Kilete, Abuja

The Nigerian Army has announced the extension of its ongoing internal security operation codenamed “Exercise Ayem Akpatuma” in Taraba State to curb the crisis between Fulani herdsmen and natives.

The Army said “Exercise Ayem Akpatuma”, launched on February 20 in some states including Taraba, has been extended for two months in Taraba State in order to further consolidate on the gains achieved so far.

Director, Army Public Relations Brigadier General Texas Chukwu, who made this known in a statement, said the decision to extend the operation followed calls by well-meaning Nigerians to do so.

Chukwu, who said the extension would further facilitate the military’s effort in ridding the affected areas of militants and other criminal elements, called on the public, especially residents of Taraba State, to cooperate with the troops by giving useful and timely information to enable them carry out their constitutional duties effectively.

The Army spokesman in the statement said:

“You will all recall that Exercise Ayem Akpatuma was flagged off on 20th February, 2018 to practice troops in North Central and parts of North West on planning and conduct of ‘Military Operations Other Than War’.

“The Exercise was also aimed at further sustaining Nigerian Army’s constitutional roles of defending the territorial integrity of Nigeria as well as aiding the civil authority to maintain peace and security.

“Exercise Ayem Akpatuma has recorded tremendous successes in spite of challenges.

“However, the exercise needs to be sustained in some areas in other to consolidate on the initial gains.

“In view of the development, the ongoing exercise AYEM AKPATUMA in Taraba State has been extended for 2 months.

“The extention becomes necessary in order to further consolidate on the gains achieved so far and due to calls by well-meaning Nigerians.

“The extension would facilitate the Nigerian Army’s effort of ridding the affected areas of militants and other criminal elements.

“The general public, particularly residents of Taraba State are, therefore, requested to cooperate with the troops by giving useful and timely information to enable them carry out their constitutional duties effectively.”

  1. Ezekiel Okeke 2nd April 2018 at 6:45 pm
    Reply

    In Taraba must the last enemy’s brainwashed terrorism mercenaries nickname military, police etc. go down in this climax of the ongoing Revolution War of the natives under the natives Disintegrated Republics which secures the natives existence and future in 21st century world. Do not move an inch backward on your God given native land. The enemy has lost the war- march on them to full conquest. Slaughter the last enemy on your God given native land. Slaughter the last enemy’s cow on your God given native land. Slaughter the last enemy’s brainwashed terrorism mercenaries nickname military, police etc. on your God given native land. Slaughter anyone parading himself as sultan, emir, Burn Down their palaces etc. Only the Sword decides- either you annihilate and erase the enemy on your God given native land or the enemy will annihilate and erase you on your God given native land, either you kill the enemy or the enemy will kill you. Any this territory native who do not quit now the enemy’s brainwashed terrorism mercenaries nickname military, police etc., must go down with the enemy in this climax of the ongoing Revolution War of the natives. It is over for the dead fulani fraudulent criminal sultanate political government with its emirates in this natives territory. It is over for the dead fraudulent political name Nigeria in this natives territory. It is over for the enemy’s brainwashed terrorism mercenaries nickname military, police etc. in this natives territory. It is God given Liberation, it is God given Freedom. God Is With Us!!!

