HAPPENING NOW: Army drills personnel to showcase fighting power

HAPPENING NOW: Army drills personnel to showcase fighting power

17th April 2018

Molly Kilete, Abuja

The Nigerian Army is currently holding a demonstration exercise to showcase its military powers to protect and defend the territorial integrity of the Nigerian nation.

The exercise which is part of programme organised in the ongoing African Land Forces summit holding, in Abuja, is taking police at the 176, Guards Battalion, Gwagwalada.

The demonstration in Tuesday’s exercise will feature Nigerian Army troops and their naval counterparts who are expected to penetrate deeply into the enemy’s camp to destroy their armoury.

Nigeria Army soldiers are expected to provide the ground troops while the navy’s Special Forces would provide the air cover for the operation.

The exercise is being attended by top military participants from attended by Republic of Malawi, Arusha United  Republic  of Tanzania, Dakar, Uganda, Washington DC and fort Benning, Georgia United States of America.

The acting Commander in charge of the United States Army African, Brig.-Gen. Eugene LeBeouf, the Chief of Army Staff, Lt-Gen. Tukur Buratai, Chief of Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Ibok Ette –Ekwe Ibas, senior military officers and top government functionaries.

The exercise  is code named OPERATION SILENT KILL.

