Army deploys special forces in Benue, Taraba, Nasarawa

Amid disturbing killing in some parts of the country, the Nigerian Army has deployed special forces in Benue, Taraba and Nasarawa states.

The Presidency announced this in a tweet yesterday evening.

In a 7:21pm tweet from the @NGRPresident handle, the presidency said: “Update:@HQNigerianArmy has deployed Special Forces to Benue, Taraba and Nasarawa states, to secure vulnerable communities and prevent further attacks.”

Over 200 people have been killed in the three states in the last one week.

The killings sparked public outcry, with Nobel Laureate, Wole Soyinka, calling on President Muhammadu Buhari not to treat the crisis the same way former President Goodlcuk Jonathan did with the Boko Haram insurgency. The army took the action hours after Inspector General of Police, Ibrahim Idris, said there was no need for military deployment in Benue.

Buhari had ordered Idris to relocate to Benue which has recorded highest casualties in the fresh crisis.

Speaking with stakeholders at government house, Makurdi, Idris said the military could only come in when the police had been overwhelmed.