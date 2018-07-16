Army denies Boko Haram attack, hoisting of flag in Adamawa

Molly Kilete, Abuja

The Nigerian Armay has denied reports that members of the Boko Haram terrorists group attacked its location in Adamawa killing five soldiers and hoisting their flag.

The director army public relations brigadier general Texas Chukwu who made this known in a statement, described the report as part of calculated attempts to dissuade and put fears in the minds of returnee Internally Displaced Persons(IDPs), from going back to their liberated communities.

Chukwu, in the statement made available to Daily Sun read; “

“The attention of the Nigerian Army has been drawn to a purported story published in Daily Sun of Friday 13 July 2018 captioned

‘’BOKO HARM KILL 5, HOIST FLAG IN ADAMAWA.’’

“The Nigerian Army wishes to state that the story is not only untrue but also misleading.

“Indeed, the Nigerian Army sees the story as a calculated attempt to drag it into mud despite numerous successes recorded against the Boko Haram Terrorists.

“More so, that the large number of civilians populace have returned to their ancestral homes where farming, fishing and other economic activities have commenced.

“While the Nigerian Army would not join issues with the Daily Sun reporter in Yola, certain facts must be reported with dignity.

“It is on record that successes so far achieved in the North East are internationally acknowledged.

“The Daily Sun is please advised to retract the story as it is an attempt to erode all the gains the Nigerian Army and other security agencies have so far achieved.

“Members of the public are hereby advised to disregard this publication and go about their lawful activities.

“The Nigerian Army wishes to advised media practitioners to always cross checked their facts before rushing to the press.