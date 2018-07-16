– The Sun News
16th July 2018 - Army denies Boko Haram attack, hoisting of flag in Adamawa
16th July 2018 - Army denies attack on military base, killing of soildeiers by Boko Haram in Bama
16th July 2018 - WWE Extreme Rules 2018 Results: Bobby Lashley defeats Roman Reigns
16th July 2018 - Udom: Bush writes Sen. Ita Enang
16th July 2018 - WWE Extreme Rules 2018 Results: Ziggler Survives Rollins
16th July 2018 - Saraki calls for stronger economic ties with USA
16th July 2018 - Like Fayose, Nigeria’s democracy has serious neck pains
16th July 2018 - Need for govt of national reconciliation
16th July 2018 - Jubilation, protest as APC wins Ekiti election
16th July 2018 - Ekiti poll: Govs congratulate Fayemi, commend INEC, media, others
Army denies Boko Haram attack, hoisting of flag in Adamawa
Adamawa

Army denies Boko Haram attack, hoisting of flag in Adamawa

— 16th July 2018
Molly Kilete, Abuja
The Nigerian Armay has denied reports that members of the Boko Haram terrorists group attacked its location in Adamawa killing five soldiers and hoisting their flag.
The director army public relations brigadier general Texas Chukwu who made this known in a statement, described the report as part of calculated attempts to dissuade and put fears in the minds of returnee Internally Displaced Persons(IDPs), from going back to their liberated communities.
Chukwu, in the statement made available to Daily Sun read; “
“The attention of the Nigerian Army has been drawn to a purported story published in Daily Sun of Friday 13 July 2018 captioned
‘’BOKO HARM KILL 5, HOIST  FLAG IN ADAMAWA.’’
“The Nigerian Army wishes to state that the story is not only  untrue but also misleading.
“Indeed, the  Nigerian Army  sees  the story as a calculated attempt to drag it into mud despite numerous successes recorded against the Boko Haram Terrorists.
“More so,  that the large number of civilians populace have returned to their ancestral homes where farming, fishing and other economic activities have commenced.
“While the Nigerian Army would not join issues with  the Daily Sun reporter in Yola, certain facts must be reported with dignity.
“It is on record that successes so far achieved in the North East are internationally acknowledged.
“The Daily Sun is please advised to retract the story as it is an attempt to erode all the gains the Nigerian Army and  other  security agencies  have so far achieved.
“Members of the public are hereby advised to disregard this publication and go about their lawful activities.
“The Nigerian Army wishes to advised  media practitioners to always cross checked their facts before rushing to the press.
