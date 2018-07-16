Army denies attack on military base, killing of soildeiers by Boko Haram in Bama

Molly Kilete, Abuja

The Nigerian army has described as untrue, reports making the rounds that the Boko Haram terrorists group attacked its military base at Bama in Borno State, capturing many vehicles.

The army however said there was an attempted attack on its location in Bama but noted that the report was blown out of proportion by the media.

The army in a statement said one officer and a soldier who sustained injuries during the attack were currently receiving medical attention at the military medical facility in the area.

The director army public relations brigadier general Texas Chukwu, who made this known, also said about 22 terrorists were killed

while several others escaped with gunshot wounds, adding that efforts were have being intensified to get the fleeing terrorists.

The statement reads “The attention of the Nigerian Army has been drawn to news making the round alleging attack on soldiers and capturing of military vehicles by Boko Haram in Bama Local Government Area of Borno State.

“The Nigerian Army wishes to state categorically that the report is not only untrue but misleading as the said report is blown out of proportion by the media.

“ Contrary to the report, the Nigerian Army wishes to put the record straight on the issue and assure members of the public particularly residents of the North East to disregard the report as their safety is guaranteed.

“The Nigeria Army wishes to state that there was an attempted attack on troops at Kwakwa and Chingori communities in Bama area of Borno State by suspected Boko Haram Terrorists as a result of difficult terrain where our vehicles bugged down. “The terrorists also attempted to cart away troops operational vehicles, but were successfully repelled by our gallant troops with the support of the Nigerian Air Force.

“About 22 members of Borno Haram terrorists were neutralised while several others escaped with gunshot wounds. Efforts are being intensified by the troops to get the fleeing members of the Boko Haram terrorists.

“Unfortunately, one officer and a soldier sustained injuries and are currently receiving medical attention at the military medical facility.

“While the Nigerian Army would not join issues with the media, certain facts must be reported with caution particularly now that numerous successes have been recorded by the troops in the fight against insurgency.

“Members of the public are hereby advised to disregard the report and go about their legitimate businesses as the Nigerian Army is on top of the situation.

“It is my well-thought-out opinion that in future, media practitioners should endeavour to verify facts from the appropriate military authority before rushing to the press.