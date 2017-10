Army confirms ambush on soldiers in Zamfara

Nigerian Army on Sunday confirmed an ambush by suspected bandits against its anti terrorism team on Friday around Maru Local Government Area of Zamfara.

Army Spokesman, Brig-Gen. Sani Usman, made the confirmation to newsmen on telephone.

He, however, said none of the soldiers was killed during the attack.

Usman also said the army headquarters was still gathering intelligence on the unfortunate development.

Bandits had continued to terrorise innocent citizens in the state, especially in rural communities but troops of Nigerian Army made their criminal operations uncomfortable.

A source at the 223 Light Tank Battalion of the Nigerian Army, Gusau, told News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) that one soldier was wounded and two operational vehicles were burnt by the hoodlums.

The source also said a number of the hoodlums were killed by soldiers, while some escaped with bullet wounds.

“Soldiers are on top of the situation,’’ the source insisted. (NAN)