The Nigerian Army on Tuesday said its School of Military Police, Zaria, would conduct Annual Range Classification from Monday to Nov. 23 and advised residents to keep-off the area.

Acting Assistant Director, Army Public Relations, Depot Nigerian Army/Nigerian Military School, Lt. Adekunle Adeyemi-Akinleye, stated in a statement in Zaria.

Adeyemi-Akinleye said that the exercise would be conducted at its shooting range located at Tohu and Kabama villages in Dogarawa, Sabobgari Local Government Area, Kaduna State.

He said: “Annual Range Classification is a routine activity aimed at assessing the proficiency of the troops on their weapons handling.

“The exercise will involve firing of live ammunition using small arms. The authority has put in place safety measures and precautions to ensure a safe and hitch-free exercise.

“However, residents of Dogarawa village are advised to stay away from the range general area within the scheduled period.”

According to Adeyemi-Akinleye, residents of the affected communities are urged not to panic seeing movement of troops and hearing the sound of gunshot.

He said that it was a routine exercise for soldiers of Nigerian Army School of Military Police.