Army commences road construction into Sambisa forest
— 31st January 2018
Molly Kilete, Abuja
The Nigerian Army said it has commenced construction of sole major roads leading to the Sambisa forest.
Director, Army Public Relations, Brig.-Gen. Sani Usman, who made this known in a statement, said the road construction was aimed at making the forest, hitherto occupied by the Boko Haram terrorists, habitable and training ground.
Gen. Usman, who made this known in a statement, said “In its determined efforts of making Sambisa forest a habitable and also training ground, the Nigerian Army is following up its ongoing clearance operations with road construction into main heartland of the forest and adjoining towns.
“Already, work has commenced in earnest along Gwoza-Yamteke-Bitta road, as well as the reconstruction of the road from Gwoza-Yamteke-Bitta-Tokumbere, leading into Sambisa forest.
