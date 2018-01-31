The Sun News
Army commences road construction into Sambisa forest

Army commences road construction into Sambisa forest

— 31st January 2018

Molly Kilete, Abuja

The Nigerian Army said it has commenced construction of sole major roads leading to the Sambisa forest.

Director, Army Public Relations, Brig.-Gen. Sani Usman, who made this known in a statement, said the road construction was aimed at making the forest, hitherto occupied by the Boko Haram terrorists, habitable and training ground.

Gen. Usman, who made this known in a statement, said “In its determined efforts of making Sambisa forest a habitable and also training ground, the Nigerian Army is following up its ongoing clearance operations with road construction into main heartland of the forest and adjoining towns.

“Already, work has commenced in earnest along Gwoza-Yamteke-Bitta road, as well as the reconstruction of the road from Gwoza-Yamteke-Bitta-Tokumbere, leading into Sambisa forest.

Segun Adio

  1. Ezekiel Okeke 31st January 2018 at 4:47 pm
    The so-called military, police etc. are terrorism mercenaries of fulani criminal terrorists hidden under the dead fraudulent political name Nigeria which must be erased with the Sword in this territory of the natives in the ongoing Revolution War of the natives under Disintegrated Republics of the natives. Fulani criminal terrorists Political Control over this territory of the natives is over and must be erased with the Sword in this territory of the natives in the ongoing Revolution War of the natives under the natives Disintegrated Republics. God Is With Us!!!

