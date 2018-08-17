– The Sun News
Latest
17th August 2018 - Lagos set for first media marathon
17th August 2018 - 2019: Ex-lawmaker drums support for Saraki
17th August 2018 - Army combat training week ends in Maiduguri
17th August 2018 - Army to build 221 Post Service Housing worth N7.5billion in Benue
17th August 2018 - Giwa challenges FIFA to ban Nigeria
17th August 2018 - Insecurity: Aisha Buhari thanks military personnel for securing Nigeria
17th August 2018 - 2019 election: Enugu PDP assures Atiku
17th August 2018 - Ex-VC tasks African leaders on research to end underdevelopment  
17th August 2018 - CBN, banks to deploy CRR to agicultural, real sectors’ lending at 9%
17th August 2018 - Eid-el-Kabir: FG declares Tuesday, Wednesday public holidays
Home / National / Army combat training week ends in Maiduguri
ARMY

Army combat training week ends in Maiduguri

— 17th August 2018

Timothy Olanrewaju, Maiduguri

The Chief of Army Staff, Lt.-Gen. Tukur Buratai has urged officers and soldiers of the Nigerian Army to remain loyal to constituted authority and be vigilant in the discharge of their duties.

Gen. Buratai, while declaring close the Army Combat Support Training week in Maduguri, Borno capital, said the training came at a period when the nation is faced with various security challenges.

Represented by the Chief of Army Standard and Evaluation, Maj.-Gen. Adekunle Shodunke, the Army chief said the event was aimed at consolidating on the success recorded in various military operations.

“The events of the past three days was aimed at other ways of bringing to an end the current insurgency bedeviling our country in the ongoing operations such as Operation Lafiya Dole and Last Hold,” he said.

The Army chief also promised to continue to do his best to improve the welfare of the army personnel. He urged officers and soldiers to remain loyal to the constituted authority and remain vigilant in the discharge pf gheot duties.

 

 

Share
Tagged with:

About author

Segun Adio

Related Articles

2 Comments

  1. Ezekiel Okeke 17th August 2018 at 9:09 am
    Reply

    Kindergarten comedy of the vanquished enemy which has been crushed technically and must be erased with the Sword in this final conquest of the Liberation Revolutionary Warfare of the natives under the natives Disintegrated Republics which is the conquest of Sokoto which has begun. If fulani fraudulent criminal sultanate political government with its emirates, the brainwashed terrorism mercenaries nickname military, police etc., British bandits and fraudulent criminal America with their fraudulent criminal UN of 20th century world international order do not surrender now, it will be catastrophe for them which will go down in history unimaginable. Catastrophe in this final conquest of the Liberation Revolutionary Warfare of the natives under the natives Disintegrated Republics which is the conquest of Sokoto which has begun. God given Victory is the natives. Only the Sword decides. God Is With Us!!!

  2. Ezekiel Okeke 17th August 2018 at 9:15 am
    Reply

    Any this territory native in the enemy’s brainwashed terrorism mercenaries nickname military, police etc. who do not quit now and join the Revolution under the natives Disintegrated Republics in this final conquest of the Liberation Revolutionary Warfare of the natives which is the conquest of Sokoto which has begun, must go down in the hands of the enemy or with the enemy in this final conquest of the Liberation Revolutionary Warfare of the natives. It is Revolutionary Militant Groups- RMG etc. formation which its members are the new military, police etc. under the natives Disintegrated Republics- Biafra Republic of south east, Niger Delta Republic of south south, Oduduwa Republic of south west, North East Republic, North West Republic, North Central Republic. The war front is Sokoto- the last bastion of fulani fraudulent criminal sultanate political government with its emirates under the dead fraudulent political name Nigeria with their brainwashed terrorism mercenaries nickname military, police etc. controlled by British bandits and fraudulent criminal America with their fraudulent criminal UN of 20th century world international order. God given Victory is the natives. Only the Sword decides. God Is With Us!!!

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

SARAKI

2019: Ex-lawmaker drums support for Saraki

— 17th August 2018

Fred Itua, Abuja A second republic lawmaker, Dr. Abdullah Umar Madidi, has asked the Senate President Bukola Saraki, to make up his mind and contest the 2019 presidential election. He said Saraki possesses the needed capacity and acumen to re-unite Nigerians as well as make the country the envy of other nations. This is just…

  • ARMY

    Army combat training week ends in Maiduguri

    — 17th August 2018

    Timothy Olanrewaju, Maiduguri The Chief of Army Staff, Lt.-Gen. Tukur Buratai has urged officers and soldiers of the Nigerian Army to remain loyal to constituted authority and be vigilant in the discharge of their duties. Gen. Buratai, while declaring close the Army Combat Support Training week in Maduguri, Borno capital, said the training came at…

  • ARMY

    Army to build 221 Post Service Housing worth N7.5billion in Benue

    — 17th August 2018

    Molly Kilete, Abuja The Nigerian Army Post Housing Development Limited (NAPHSDL), said it has concluded arrangement to build a total of 221 units housing estate worth N7.5 billion in Benue State. The housing estate, which is to be located at Otukpo, is being built in conjunction with the Otukpo Local Government Council of Benue State…

  • INSECURITY

    Insecurity: Aisha Buhari thanks military personnel for securing Nigeria

    — 17th August 2018

    Molly Kilete, Abuja Wife of the President, Aisha Muhammadu Buhari, has paid glowing tributes to personnel of the Nigerian armed forces for their sacrifices in securing the Nigerian nation. Mrs. Buhari said Nigerians can never pay for the risk military officers were putting lives for the survival of the country. Mrs. Buhari, who went emotional, …

  • ATIKU

    2019 election: Enugu PDP assures Atiku

    — 17th August 2018

    Raphael Ede, Enugu Ahead of 2019 general elections, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Enugu State chapter, on Thursday,  announced that it would continue to pray for a former Vice President, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar to ensure that his presidential aspiration is realised. Chairman of the party in the state, Chief Augustine Nnamani represented by his deputy,…

Archive

August 2018
S M T W T F S
« Jul    
 1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
262728293031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share