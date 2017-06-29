The Sun News
Latest
29th June 2017 - Army buries 2 soldiers killed in battle with Boko Haram — Spokesman
29th June 2017 - Iraqi forces capture  ISIS ‘caliphate’ – military
29th June 2017 - South Korean president, Moon Jae-in arrives in Washington
29th June 2017 - Man jailed 2 years over illegal possession of firearms
29th June 2017 - UN agrees on $7.3b peacekeeping budget
29th June 2017 - Russian military hits back over Fallon’s jibe
29th June 2017 - Indian PM slams spate of murders over cow worship
29th June 2017 - Bayelsa takes over land allocation, Dickson inaugurates c’ttee
29th June 2017 - BREAKING: Rivers Tribunal sacks Sekibo from NASS, declares Uchendu winner
29th June 2017 - South Korea gives conditions for peace with Pyongyang
Home / National / Army buries 2 soldiers killed in battle with Boko Haram — Spokesman

Army buries 2 soldiers killed in battle with Boko Haram — Spokesman

— 29th June 2017

The Nigerian Army says the remains of two gallant soldiers, who died in combat with Boko Haram terrorists on Damboa-Biu road in Borno, have been buried.

Brig.-Gen. Sani Usman, the Director, Army Public Relations, said in a statement on Thursday that the late two soldiers, who died on June 17, were buried in Gombe.

He named them as Lance Cpl. Auwa Halliru, 11NA/66/10788 and Pte Halilu Aliyu, 15NA/73/0188 of 254 Task Force Battalion.

Giving an update on clearance operations in the North-East, Usman said a suspected Boko Haram terrorist, Isah Garba, 20, was arrested at Buni Gari in Yobe on Sunday.

The army spokesman said the suspect was under the influence of hard drugs at the time of his arrest.

Usman said the situation initially made preliminary investigation difficult.

He, however, said that the suspect had since stabilised and had started giving useful information to security personnel.

He also said that while on patrol on the Wajiro-Mallam Kuramti cattle route on Wednesday, troops of the 29 Task Force Brigade discovered an Improvised Explosive Device believed to have been planted by suspected terrorists.

“The EOD team safely removed and detonated it,’’ he said.

He added that on the same day, troops of the 151 Battalion of 21 Brigade were ambushed by suspected terrorists as they were on patrol to Mayanti Village.

“The troops successfully cleared the ambush by neutralising some of the terrorists, while reinforcement was immediately dispatched to mop up the general area.

“The team recovered a 60mm Commando Mortar Bomb, 13 rounds of 7.62mm (Special) ammunition and 51 rounds of 7.62mm (NATO) ammunition,’’ he said.

Usman said that in the Niger Delta, troops of 146 Battalion, 16 Brigade Nigerian Army in Rivers on Wednesday discovered and destroyed a “reactivated illegal oil dump’’ on Sucrucho-Kalarogbana Fishing Ports general area.

He said items recovered included one cooking pot, two storage tanks (iron and plastic) loaded with a substance suspected to be stolen crude oil, one cylinder and a pumping machine.

According to him, on the same day troops stationed at Forward Operation Base Ahoada, and Ogbogu general area arrested a suspected cultist.

“Items recovered from the suspect included local charms and substances suspected to be marijuana.

“The suspect has been handed over to SARS at Erema for further interrogation,’’ Usman said.

He stated that on Tuesday, the combined army and mobile police personnel carried out a cordon and search at Ogbolo-Ogbolo community following a tip-off that suspected armed bandits were terrorising residents of the community.

“Although the suspects fled the scene before troops’ arrival, the combined team recovered two locally made guns loaded with cartridges, and three machetes.

“The troops also thwarted attempt by kidnappers to attack traders at Omoku market on the same day in the wake of a fight between rival cultist groups at Uzochi community in Ahoada Local Government Area of Rivers.’’ (NAN)

Share

How I cure baldness using these natural techniques. Read story

23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Wow offer: Get The BillionCoin (1TBC) for just N50,000. Click Here!

Diabetes is curable! Don't let it threaten you! To NORMALIZE your blood sugar in 21 days for life. Click Here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

Read your favourite song lyrics here!

Healthy Heart Free up bad cholesterol can be yours. Click here!

7 Amazing steps to earn your first N300,000 online. CLICK HERE!

CLICK HERE to get 40% discount on fashionable designer wrist watches

About author

Philip Nwosu

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Army buries 2 soldiers killed in battle with Boko Haram — Spokesman

— 29th June 2017

The Nigerian Army says the remains of two gallant soldiers, who died in combat with Boko Haram terrorists on Damboa-Biu road in Borno, have been buried. Brig.-Gen. Sani Usman, the Director, Army Public Relations, said in a statement on Thursday that the late two soldiers, who died on June 17, were buried in Gombe. He…

Share

  • Iraqi forces capture  ISIS ‘caliphate’ – military

    — 29th June 2017

    Iraqi forces captured on Thursday the wrecked historic mosque of Mosul in which Islamic State proclaimed its self-styled “caliphate” three years ago. According to an Iraqi military statement, taking the Grand al-Nuri Mosque hands a symbolic victory to the Iraqi forces which have been battling for more than eight month to capture Mosul, the northern…

    Share

  • South Korean president, Moon Jae-in arrives in Washington

    — 29th June 2017

    South Korea’s President Moon Jae-in arrived, in Washington, on Wednesday, on his first overseas trip since taking office, for planned talks with his US counterpart Donald Trump. Moon, who backs engagement with nuclear-armed North Korea, was to meet Thursday with Trump during his first foreign outing since being sworn in last month after a landslide…

    Share

  • Man jailed 2 years over illegal possession of firearms

    — 29th June 2017

    A Jos Upper Area Court on Wednesday sentenced a 32-year-old man, Mohammed Bello, to a two-year prison term over illegal possession of firearms. Bello was sentenced after he pleaded guilty to the charge of being in possession of a locally fabricated gun and 30 rounds of ammunition. The magistrate, however, gave Bello a fine option…

    Share

  • UN agrees on $7.3b peacekeeping budget

    — 29th June 2017

    The United Nations has agreed on 7.3 billion dollars to fund 13 peacekeeping missions and a logistics support office, diplomats said. The 193-member UN budget committee, cut 600 million dollars from current costs and slicing 7.5 per cent off the US bill following calls by President Donald Trump to slash funding. Washington initially proposed a…

    Share

Archive

June 2017
M T W T F S S
« May    
 1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
2627282930  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351
Editor, Online: Ikenna Emewu
Share