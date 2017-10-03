Army begins Operation Crocodile Smile II in South South Saturday

By Emma Njoku

Troops of 6 Division of the Nigerian Army, in Rivers, Port Harcourt, including affiliated formations and units located within its entire Area of Responsibility (AOR), covering core Niger Delta states of Akwa Ibom, Bayelsa, Delta and Rivers, will begin training for this year’s Operation Crocodile Smile II on Saturday, October 7, 2017.

The exercise will end on October 28.

A statement signed by the Deputy Director of Army Public Relations, Col Aminu Iliyasu, said the exercise is intended to train troops on administration, operations, logistics as well as civil-military cooperation, such as the provision of free medical care to host communities, Quick Impact Projects (QIP) and the conduct of sanitation exercises for the benefit of their host communities.

He added that the exercise will include the distribution of educational materials to schools as part of the army’s Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR).

“It will also avail troops the opportunity to sharpen their combat skills in the conduct of land based as well as joint riverine operations.

The exercise will also aim at imparting to the troops the importance of equipment maintenance, reconnaissance, inter-service and inter-agency cooperation, effective application of the Nigerian Army Code of Conduct as well as strict adherence to Rules of Engagement (ROE), proffer handling of Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs), captured or surrendered hostile elements in line with international best practices.

“In light of the foregoing, the authorities of 6 Division Nigerian Army wishes to inform the general public as well as solicit their usual understanding and cooperation during the period of the exercise and beyond,” the statement read.

Iliyasu said dates and locations for the sanitation and free medical interventions will be announced in due course.

“The command also wishes to allay the fears of the general public as they will witness increased movements of troops and equipment during the period,” he said.