Army arrests 2 armed Fulani herdsmen in Benue

Rose Ejembi, Makurdi

The Nigerian Army says its operatives have arrested two Fulani militia who were suspected to be planning a dangerous mission in Guma Local Government Area of Benue State.

Assistant Director, Army Public Relations, 707 Special Forces Brigade, Major Olabisi Ayeni, who disclosed this on Thursday, in a statement made available to Daily Sun, said troops sighted the militia while they were on their daily patrol of the community.

“Troops of 707 Special Forces Brigade, Nigerian Army, on a routine patrol along Gbajimba – Iyiodeh road in Guma LGA of Benue State on Tuesday 6 February 2018 arrested two Fulani militias who were suspected to be planning a dangerous mission. The troops sighted a group of these militias while on their daily patrol.”

Ayeni explained that the militia, who were suspected to be converging, possibly for an attack on Governor Samuel Ortom’s fish farm and other innocent citizens, were about to be approached for questioning when they opened fire on the troops who later engaged them.

He said as soon as they troops engaged the militia, the violent Fulani herdsmen who were armed with sophisticated weapons continued to fight back while also trying to escape.

“The Special Forces Operators intensified their pursuit and succeeded in arresting two of them while others fled in disarray. The herdsmen had since been handed over to the police,” Ayeni maintained.