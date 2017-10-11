The Sun News
Army appoints new GOC for Kaduna

Army appoints new GOC for Kaduna

— 11th October 2017

NDA gets new commandant

From Molly Kilete, Abuja

A new General Officer Commanding (GOC) 1 Division, Nigerian Army, Kaduna, has been appointed.

He is Major-General M. Mohammed.

Until his appointment, he was at the Department of Army Standards and Evaluation (DASE) in Abuja.

He took over from Major-General A. Oyebade, who has been appointed as Commandant of the Nigerian Defence Academy (NDA).

Daily Sun gathered that in a posting signed by the Military Secretary (Army), Major-General I. O. Rabiu, dated October 8, some officers, mostly in the ranks of Brigadier-Generals, were also affected in the shake-up.

Those affected include Brigadier-Generals J. C. Egbudom, who is now Acting Commandant of the Nigerian Army School of Mechanical Engineering(NASME), K. N. Garba, Commander 27, Task Force Brigade, U. S. Mohammed, Commander, Headquarters 3 Brigade, A. Bande, Commander 6 Division Garrison and O. T. Akinjobi, Head Operation Monitoring Team, Office of the Chief of Army Staff, while B. E. Etuk, remains as Chief of Staff to the Chief of Army Staff.

Post Views: 16
