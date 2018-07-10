Army alert of emergence of another deadly Islamic sect

Molly Kilete, Abuja

The Nigerian army has alerted of the emergence of another deadly Islamic sect known as “Hakika Islamic”. It said the group has strange doctrines similar to that of the Boko Haram .

The sect according to the army is headed by one Yahaya Ibrahim, and is currently recruiting young men and women.

It disclosed that Hakika Islamic, has operational bases around Ngwurore in Yola South local government area of Adamawa State and Toto local government area of Nasarawa State.

Giving more insight into the activities of the sect , Army said the group said has controversial doctrines ranging from non-adherence to five days prayers to non-observance of Ramadan fasting, promotion of fornication, adultery, among others.

The sect which is said to have been in existence for sometime now according to Daily Sun sources, was beginning to give army authorities fighting the counter insurgency war in the north east part of the country a big concern.

Daily Sun, gathered that already, the army authorities in Borno State, have contacted the Nigerian Immigration Service to inform them about the existence of the sect.

The information by the army alerting the immigration command in Borno State about the sect Daily Sun, gathered is contained in a letter July 4, 2018.

The said letter with reference number 192 BN/G3/240/57 was signed by one Lieutenant TG Iortyom on behalf of the Acting Commanding Officer in chargeof 192 Battalion in Borno State.

The letter made available to Daily Sun, reads; “I am directed to connect security report from own high command and to inform you that information received that an Islamic Sect known as “Hakika” under the leadership of one Yahaya Ibrahim has emerged around Ngwurore in Yola South LGA of Adamawa State and Toto LGA of Nasarawa state.

“It was gathered that the group is currently on recruitment drive with series of controversial doctrines from non-adherence to 5 days prayers to non-observance of Ramadan fasting, promotion of fornication and adultery among others.”

“In view of the above, I am directed to request you disseminate this information to your men and monitor the activities of the newly formed Sect in your Area of Responsibility accordingly.

When contacted, the director Defence information, Brigadier-General John Agim, confirmed the report said the military was already in top of the situation.

Again, in an interview, “We are investigating activities of the group to ensure they they get out of hand and cause havoc with their activities in the country”.