Home / National / Arms mop-up: Delta Police issue 21-day ultimatum

Arms mop-up: Delta Police issue 21-day ultimatum

— 1st March 2018

Paul Osuyi, Asaba

Persons other than statutory security agents in possession of prohibited firearms within Delta State have been given a 21-day ultimatum to return such arms to the police or be ready to face the full weight of the law.

Commissioner of Police in the state, Mr. Muhammad Mustafa, who handed the warning on Thursday in Asaba, said the ultimatum commenced on Thursday.

He announced that the Command had constituted a task force headed by Assistant Commissioner of Police in charge of Operations Department, ACP Wagbara Peter, to immediately commence seizing illegal firearms at the expiration of the ultimatum.

Mustafa stated that his action was in line with the directive of the Inspector-General of Police for “total enforcement of the Firearm Act banning the possession and use of illegal and prohibited firearms, ammunition, weapons and devices locally fabricated or modified that can cause death or injury to persons.”

“Consequently, the general public, individuals and groups such as vigilantes and neighbourhood watch, town unions, hunters and watch night men or any group or association under any capacity or guise other than statutory security agencies recognized and gazetted by the Federal Government of Nigeria to bear firearms of specified category, who are currently possessing and using prohibited/illegal firearms such as pump action gun of all categories and the likes for whatsoever purpose in the state are hereby given 21 days with effect  from today, 1st March, 2018, to surrender them to the Commissioner of Police through the Area Commanders of their places of domicile.

“No license will be given or recognized in respect of prohibited firearms and ammunition except if granted by the President and Commander-In-Chief of the Federal Republic of Nigeria upon the recommendation of the Inspector-General of Police.

“I therefore implore concerned citizens, general public, and local government authorities to prevail on their vigilantes, neighbourhood watch, civil security outfits and watch night men and others attached to any organization including public and private institutions in the state to surrender within the time limit of 21 days, all the prohibited firearms in their possession.

“Anyone found with prohibited firearms after the expiration of the 21 days will be arrested, investigated and prosecuted, as the police will not hesitate to apply the full weight of the law on any individual or group whose conduct, under any guise, run contrary to the law of the land,” he warned.

2 Comments

  1. Ezekiel Okeke 1st March 2018 at 6:54 pm
    Reply

    As a native of this territory of the natives, if you are an ignorant idiot, give your weapons etc. to your enemy for your enemy to annihilate and erase you on your God given native land for fulani fraudulent criminal sultanate political government with its emirates under the dead fraudulent political name Nigeria. If you are not an ignorant idiot as a native of this territory of the natives, get Armed to the teeth, kill the enemy before the enemy kill you on your God given native land. Number one strike point now are the enemy’s brainwashed terrorism mercenaries nickname military, police etc. who are attacking and killing natives of this territory of the natives in disguise as so-called herdsmen etc. for fulani fraudulent criminal sultanate political government with its emirates under the dead fraudulent political name Nigeria. Slaughter anyone on your God given native land in the name of military, police etc. It is the Sword- either you annihilate and erase the enemy on your God given native land in the ongoing Revolution War of the natives under the natives Disintegrated Republics which secures the natives existence and future in 21st century world or the enemy will annihilate and erase you on your God given native land. God Is With Us!!!

  2. Ezekiel Okeke 1st March 2018 at 7:05 pm
    Reply

    Natives of this territory of the natives are not under the authority of the fulani fraudulent criminal sultanate political government with its emirates and the dead fraudulent political name Nigeria. Natives of this territory of the natives are the government and authority on their God given native land under the natives Disintegrated Republics which secures the natives existence and future in 21st century world. Only the Sword decides. If you are a native of this territory of the natives in the brainwashed terrorism mercenaries of fulani fraudulent criminal sultanate political government with its emirates under the dead fraudulent political name Nigeria nickname military, police etc., if you do not quit now for the natives of this territory of the natives in the ongoing Revolution War of the natives under the natives Disintegrated Republics which secures the natives existence and future in 21st century world, you must go down with the enemy in the ongoing Revolution War of the natives under the natives Disintegrated Republics. God Is With Us!!!

