Arms mop-up: Delta Police issue 21-day ultimatum

Paul Osuyi, Asaba

Persons other than statutory security agents in possession of prohibited firearms within Delta State have been given a 21-day ultimatum to return such arms to the police or be ready to face the full weight of the law.

Commissioner of Police in the state, Mr. Muhammad Mustafa, who handed the warning on Thursday in Asaba, said the ultimatum commenced on Thursday.

He announced that the Command had constituted a task force headed by Assistant Commissioner of Police in charge of Operations Department, ACP Wagbara Peter, to immediately commence seizing illegal firearms at the expiration of the ultimatum.

Mustafa stated that his action was in line with the directive of the Inspector-General of Police for “total enforcement of the Firearm Act banning the possession and use of illegal and prohibited firearms, ammunition, weapons and devices locally fabricated or modified that can cause death or injury to persons.”

“Consequently, the general public, individuals and groups such as vigilantes and neighbourhood watch, town unions, hunters and watch night men or any group or association under any capacity or guise other than statutory security agencies recognized and gazetted by the Federal Government of Nigeria to bear firearms of specified category, who are currently possessing and using prohibited/illegal firearms such as pump action gun of all categories and the likes for whatsoever purpose in the state are hereby given 21 days with effect from today, 1st March, 2018, to surrender them to the Commissioner of Police through the Area Commanders of their places of domicile.

“No license will be given or recognized in respect of prohibited firearms and ammunition except if granted by the President and Commander-In-Chief of the Federal Republic of Nigeria upon the recommendation of the Inspector-General of Police.

“I therefore implore concerned citizens, general public, and local government authorities to prevail on their vigilantes, neighbourhood watch, civil security outfits and watch night men and others attached to any organization including public and private institutions in the state to surrender within the time limit of 21 days, all the prohibited firearms in their possession.

“Anyone found with prohibited firearms after the expiration of the 21 days will be arrested, investigated and prosecuted, as the police will not hesitate to apply the full weight of the law on any individual or group whose conduct, under any guise, run contrary to the law of the land,” he warned.