Home / National / Armed robbers attack filling station, sack Galadimawa residents

Armed robbers attack filling station, sack Galadimawa residents

— 20th March 2018

Okwe Obi, Abuja

Residents of Galadimawa village, a suburb of the Federal Capital Territory were, on Tuesday,  thrown into chaos as armed robbers, raided a filling station, leaving three persons badly injured.

According to an eyewitness, Uche Sylvester,  the armed bandits were three in numbers and rode on a bike.

“The incident took place around 7:12pm when residents were back from work,” he said.

Sylvester, a Naval Officer, said when they visited the scene, they saw five cartridges with pool of blood. He said as soon as they heard gunshots, he tried alerting the nearest Police Station in the area but they busied his call.

“It was the intervention of Police Officer from Lugbe Division who came when the mayhem had already been carried out.”

According to him, sales proceeds for that day were carted away.

Another witness, who gave her name simply as Mary, said their coming had the trappings of an assassination plot.

When Daily Sun visited the area, residents were in shock, disbelieving what took place.  Because, according to them, such a thing has never happened before.

The victims, Emma, Moses and Montari are currently receiving medical attention at the Federal Staff Hospital Lugbe.

Sequel to the situation, the only filling station is under lock and key, depriving customers from buying the product as the management were nowhere near the station.

Another resident, Musa, said the boys would have been arrested if security lights were sufficient and on.

The area which is surrounded by estates is densely populated with dilapidated roads, epileptic electricity.

The Police Station in the area was also a sorry sight to behold as it lacks basic facilities.

Attempts to get the reaction of the wife of one of the victims,  Emma, proved futile as she  was inconsolable.

Upon scampering for safety, some  persons sustained injuries.

Ejembi Peter, a Police Officer,  at the Galadimawa Police Station denied the claim, stating that the station did not receive any call.

