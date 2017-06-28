Adamawa Queens attacked by armed robbers – Report

Armed robbers attacked the players and officials of Adamawa Queens Football Club of Yola on Wednesday on their way from Yola to Benin City where they were billed to play a football match.

According to a report made available in Yola, the Adamawa State capital, the players and officials of the women football team were attacked and robbed few kilometers to Katsina Ala Town in Benue State.

The report further said that the girls and their officials were subjected to all sorts of humiliation before being dispossessed of their money and other valuables.

As at the time of filling this report, the travelling team was reportedly taking refuge at the Katsina Ala Police Station.

Meanwhile, one of the officials of the club said on condition of anonymity that they left Yola late Tuesday for a match expected to take place on the evening of the following day when the unfortunate incident occurred.