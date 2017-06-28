The Sun News
Adamawa Queens attacked by armed robbers – Report

— 28th June 2017

Armed robbers attacked the players and officials of Adamawa Queens Football Club of Yola on Wednesday on their way from Yola to Benin City where they were billed to play a football match.

According to a report made available in Yola, the Adamawa State capital, the players and officials of the women football team were attacked and robbed few kilometers to Katsina Ala Town in Benue State.

The report further said that the girls and their officials were subjected to all sorts of humiliation before being dispossessed of their money and other valuables.

As at the time of filling this report, the travelling team was reportedly taking refuge at the Katsina Ala Police Station.

Meanwhile, one of the officials of the club said on condition of anonymity that they left Yola late Tuesday for a match expected to take place on the evening of the following day when the unfortunate incident occurred.

According to the official, who was also dispossessed and maltreated, despite the fact that there were many ladies than men in the vehicle, it did not bother the robbers, who took pleasure in stripping them, a situation he said may affect the girls in their women premiership campaign.

Meanwhile, a fan of the club in Yola, Daniel Bullus, condemned the state ministry of youth and sports for their poor handling of the state-owned teams, especially their travelling arrangements.

Bullus wondered why the state teams should be allowed to leave for events on the eve of such competitions not minding the distances.

However, Hon. Philip, the state director of sports, feigned ignorance of the attack when spoken to on phone.

He said that it was the ministry of sports’ responsibility to cater for the welfare of the teams as, according to him, everything about sporting is been handled by the ministry.

(Source: Today)

