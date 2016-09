Sultan of Sokoto Alhaji Sa’ad Abubakar III has said that the armed Fulani herdsmen rampaging across some states in the north and south, leaving violence in their wake, and fighting with farmers are not Nigerians, but foreign terrorists.

Abubakar stated this in his Eid el-Kabir message to the Muslim Ummah in Nigeria.

According to him, these are foreigners coming into Nigeria to cause a breach of the peace.