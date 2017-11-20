The Sun News
Latest
20th November 2017 - Armed forces will continue to respect, protect human rights – Buratai
20th November 2017 - Zenith Bank named “Best Company in Sustainability Reporting in Africa”
20th November 2017 - Ekwueme hero of democracy – David Mark
20th November 2017 - Electoral Commission urged to provide easy-access polling units for disabled voters
20th November 2017 - World Cup: Failure to qualify will dampen morale of Italian players — Omokaro
20th November 2017 - Zimbabwe’s long night
20th November 2017 - Stop giving prominence to disruptive issues, varsity Don charges media
20th November 2017 - Ekwueme: Shagari, Tambuwal commiserate with Nigerians
20th November 2017 - Imo community raises the alarm over alleged invasion by herdsmen
20th November 2017 - Lagos unveils new Lay-By at Ketu
Home / National / Armed forces will continue to respect, protect human rights – Buratai

Armed forces will continue to respect, protect human rights – Buratai

— 20th November 2017

The Chief of Army Staff, Lt.-Gen. Tukur Buratai assured on Monday that the armed forces will continue to respect and protect human rights during operations, knowing the consequences of its violation.

Buratai made the remark in Abuja at a one-day Security and Human Rights Workshop organised by AGIP, an oil giant for security personnel.

“The issue of human rights has assumed greater responsibility, not only among the armed forces, but indeed all actors that are involved, especially in security and its management.

“We understand the consequences of human rights violation.

“Ordinarily, our rules of engagement are aimed at protecting the lives and property of individual; we will do everything possible within the rules of law, constitutional provision, we will not deviate from that,’’ he assured.

Buratai, however, said that if there were complaints of human rights violation against personnel, such complaints were investigated and where necessary, those involved were either court martial or charge to court.

He assured oil companies in the country that the army would continue to provide the security to enable them to operate, as well as to ensure that conflict was avoided.

Mr Olaniyi Omodara, the Director of Legal Services and Enforcement, National Human Rights Commission stressed the need to respect human rights in managing conflict that may arise between oil companies and host communities.

Earlier, in a presentation, Mr Insula Massimo, the Managing Director of AGIP urged security agencies to always treat and protect all persons equally during conflict.

Massimo also urged them to exercise power only to achieve legal objective in crisis situation.

(Source: NAN)

Post Views: 1
Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

Only Way Left For The Average Nigerian to End Money Worries

Midnight, Pressed Barrister Anthony suddenly couldn't URINATE. Shrink your Enlarged PROSTATE here!!

Discover the Profitable Business that fetch a corper N1million. Click Here

How to make non-stop cash on the Internet. Click here!

High blood pressure? Stop managing it. Get it completely cured. Click here!

Defeat diabetes. Stop fretting. Normalize your blood sugar. Click here!!

Let's have some fun throwing jabs and jokes at the EPL Stars!

About author

Tokunbo David

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Armed forces will continue to respect, protect human rights – Buratai

— 20th November 2017

The Chief of Army Staff, Lt.-Gen. Tukur Buratai assured on Monday that the armed forces will continue to respect and protect human rights during operations, knowing the consequences of its violation. Buratai made the remark in Abuja at a one-day Security and Human Rights Workshop organised by AGIP, an oil giant for security personnel. “The…

  • Zenith Bank named “Best Company in Sustainability Reporting in Africa”

    — 20th November 2017

    Zenith Bank has been named ‘Best Company in Sustainability Reporting In Africa” at the 2017 Sustainability Enterprise Responsibility Awards (SERAS) CSR Awards. The bank said in Lagos on Monday that with the new award held at the weekend, Zenith Bank had blazed a trail as the winner of the award for the second consecutive year….

  • Ekwueme hero of democracy – David Mark

    — 20th November 2017

    A former President of the Senate, Sen. David Mark, has described the late Second Republic Vice-President, Dr Alex Ekwueme, as a quintessential leader and  hero of democracy in Nigeria. Mark expressed the view in a statement, issued by his Media Assistant, Mr Paul Mumeh, in Abuja on Monday. Mark said that the late elder statesman…

  • Electoral Commission urged to provide easy-access polling units for disabled voters

    — 20th November 2017

    The Centre for Citizens with Disabilities (CCD) has urged Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to review location of polling units for easy access by persons with disabilities in future elections. The Executive Director of CCD, Mr David Anyaele made the call in Awka on Monday while addressing newsmen on the group’s post-election findings of Nov….

  • Stop giving prominence to disruptive issues, varsity Don charges media

    — 20th November 2017

    A former Dean at the School of Communication, Lagos State University (LASU), Prof. Lai Osho has urged media organisations in the country to desist from giving voice to disruptive issues and instead use their platforms to help citizens build consensus. He gave the advice at a three-day retreat organised by the Lagos State Government for…

Archive

November 2017
M T W T F S S
« Oct    
 12345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
27282930  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

Editor, Online: Ikenna Emewu
Contact: 08120997006

Share