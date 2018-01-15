The Sun News
Latest
15th January 2018 - Armed Forces Remembrance: Ajimobi, GOC task Nigerians on selfless service
15th January 2018 - Armed Forces Remembrance Day: Katsina govt. hails military on security
15th January 2018 - ‘Injurious falsehood’ trial of Sen. Misau begins Jan. 29
15th January 2018 - I won’t shield any criminal – Buhari assures
15th January 2018 - 12 000 flee as Philippines warns of volcano eruption
15th January 2018 - World one step away from nuclear war, Pope warns
15th January 2018 - Saudi Arabia to reopen luxury hotel used as prison during corruption purge
15th January 2018 - Buhari meets Saraki, Dogara behind closed doors
15th January 2018 - Kebbi govt. donates N20m to Nigerian Legion
15th January 2018 - Sri Lanka reimposes women alcohol ban… 2 days after it was lifted
Home / National / Armed Forces Remembrance: Ajimobi, GOC task Nigerians on selfless service

Armed Forces Remembrance: Ajimobi, GOC task Nigerians on selfless service

— 15th January 2018

(NAN) Gov. Abiola Ajimobi of Oyo State and Maj. Gen Chukwunedum Abraham, the GOC of the 2 Division, Nigerian Army, on Monday called on Nigerians to embrace the art of selfless service to humanity.

They made the call after laying the wreath in commemoration of the 2018 Armed Forces Remembrance Day at the Government House Arcade in Ibadan.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the nation’s fallen heroes are celebrated annually on Jan. 15.

Ajimobi urged Nigerians not to relent in serving the nation selflessly and with utmost patriotism, adding that the greatest form of godliness was service to humanity.

“We must always give honour to those whom it is due. Today, we are honouring our fallen heroes who have laid down their lives for national peace and unity.

“The lesson is that we will die at the end of the day. How do you want to be remembered?

“We are remembering them today as heroes because they paid the utmost sacrifice in the service of humanity and godliness,’’ he said.

Similarly, Abraham said that it was good that the country was remembering those who had paid the supreme price.

He charged soldiers in active service to work harder to ensure national unity as well as peaceful co-existence.

NAN reports that the governor inspected a guard of honour and released the ceremonial peace balloons while special prayers were held for the fallen heroes and their families.

In attendance were Chief Moses Adeyemo, the Deputy Governor, Air Cdr. Olalekan Lawal, the Commander of the Nigerian Air Force Detachment in Ibadan as well as Mr Abiodun Odude, the Commissioner of Police in the state.

Among those present were also Mr Michael Fajimi, Chairman, Oyo State Command of Nigerian Legion, Mrs Cecilia Alao, Commander, National Drug Law Enforcement Agency while the Chief Judge of Oyo State was represented by Justice Ladiran Akintola.

Also in attendance were heads of security agencies in the state as well as Alhaji Olalekan Alli, Secretary to the State Government and members of the State Executive Council.

Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

From job seeking to running a N50 million a year business

About author

Philip Nwosu

2 Comments

  1. Ezekiel Okeke 15th January 2018 at 4:21 pm
    Reply

    Selfless service by brainwashed illiterate fools nickname military, police etc. to keep fulani Political Control over this territory of the natives? The said Ajimobi must be illiterate fool as a native of this territory of the natives. The era of fulani criminal terrorists hidden under the dead fraudulent political name Nigeria are over, their days in this territory of the natives are over. God Is With Us!!!

  2. Ezekiel Okeke 15th January 2018 at 4:36 pm
    Reply

    The only legitimate military, police etc. are the ones under the natives Disintegrated Republics- Biafra Republic of south east, Niger Delta Republic of south south, Oduduwa Republic of south west, North East Republic, North West Republic, North Central Republic, which must be defended in the ongoing Revolution War of the natives. God Is With Us!!!

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Armed Forces Remembrance: Ajimobi, GOC task Nigerians on selfless service

— 15th January 2018

(NAN) Gov. Abiola Ajimobi of Oyo State and Maj. Gen Chukwunedum Abraham, the GOC of the 2 Division, Nigerian Army, on Monday called on Nigerians to embrace the art of selfless service to humanity. They made the call after laying the wreath in commemoration of the 2018 Armed Forces Remembrance Day at the Government House…

  • Armed Forces Remembrance Day: Katsina govt. hails military on security

    — 15th January 2018

    Agaju Madugba, Katsina The Katsina State Government has commended the ‘tireless efforts’ of the military at checking the menace of armed banditry and cattle rustling in the area. Speaking, on Monday, on the occasion of the 2018 Armed Forces Remembrance Day in Katsina, the deputy governor, Alhaji Mannir Yakubu, said that the military had shown…

  • ‘Injurious falsehood’ trial of Sen. Misau begins Jan. 29

    — 15th January 2018

    NAN An FCT High Court Maitama on Monday adjourned until January 29 commencement of trial of Senator Isah Misau (APC-Bauchi-Central), charged with injurious falsehood. Misau was dragged before the court by the Minister of Justice and Attorney-General of the Federation (AGF), Abubakar Malami (SAN),  on a five-count charge. The charge bordered on injurious falsehood against…

  • I won’t shield any criminal – Buhari assures

    — 15th January 2018

    Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja President Muhammadu Buhari has assured the leadership of Benue State that he would not shield or protect any criminal who maimed and killed the people in any part of the state and the entire country. This was even as he has ordered the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Ibrahim Idris, to arrest…

  • Buhari meets Saraki, Dogara behind closed doors

    — 15th January 2018

    President Muhammadu Buhari on Sunday met, behind closed doors, with the Senate President Bukola Saraki and the Speaker, House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara, in the Presidential Villa, Abuja. This information is posted on twitter account of the Presidency Nigeria; @NGRPresident on Sunday in Abuja. The post read: “President Muhammadu Buhari meeting with Senate President and…

(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});
window._taboola = window._taboola || []; _taboola.push({ mode: 'thumbnails-rr', container: 'taboola-right-rail-article-thumbnails', placement: 'Right Rail Article Thumbnails', target_type: 'mix' });

Archive

January 2018
S M T W T F S
« Dec    
 123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
28293031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share