Armed Forces Remembrance: Ajimobi, GOC task Nigerians on selfless service

(NAN) Gov. Abiola Ajimobi of Oyo State and Maj. Gen Chukwunedum Abraham, the GOC of the 2 Division, Nigerian Army, on Monday called on Nigerians to embrace the art of selfless service to humanity.

They made the call after laying the wreath in commemoration of the 2018 Armed Forces Remembrance Day at the Government House Arcade in Ibadan.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the nation’s fallen heroes are celebrated annually on Jan. 15.

Ajimobi urged Nigerians not to relent in serving the nation selflessly and with utmost patriotism, adding that the greatest form of godliness was service to humanity.

“We must always give honour to those whom it is due. Today, we are honouring our fallen heroes who have laid down their lives for national peace and unity.

“The lesson is that we will die at the end of the day. How do you want to be remembered?

“We are remembering them today as heroes because they paid the utmost sacrifice in the service of humanity and godliness,’’ he said.

Similarly, Abraham said that it was good that the country was remembering those who had paid the supreme price.

He charged soldiers in active service to work harder to ensure national unity as well as peaceful co-existence.

NAN reports that the governor inspected a guard of honour and released the ceremonial peace balloons while special prayers were held for the fallen heroes and their families.

In attendance were Chief Moses Adeyemo, the Deputy Governor, Air Cdr. Olalekan Lawal, the Commander of the Nigerian Air Force Detachment in Ibadan as well as Mr Abiodun Odude, the Commissioner of Police in the state.

Among those present were also Mr Michael Fajimi, Chairman, Oyo State Command of Nigerian Legion, Mrs Cecilia Alao, Commander, National Drug Law Enforcement Agency while the Chief Judge of Oyo State was represented by Justice Ladiran Akintola.

Also in attendance were heads of security agencies in the state as well as Alhaji Olalekan Alli, Secretary to the State Government and members of the State Executive Council.