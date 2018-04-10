The Sun News
INTERNAL security

Why other armed forces are taking over Nigeria’s internal security

— 10th April 2018

Molly Kilete, Abuja

The Inspector General of Police (IGP), Ibrahim Idris, has attributed the numerous challenges facing the Nigeria Police Force as reasons why other armed forces were called to participate in internal security operations.

Idris made this known when he received the 2018 course participants of the National Institute for Policy and Strategic Studies, Kuru, Jos, at Police Force headquarters, Abuja.

The IGP, while noting that it was the place of the police to single-handedly police the country, however explained that the police had limitations in tackling the emerging internal security problem.

Represented by the Deputy Inspector-General of Police in charge of Finance and Administration, Shuaibu Gambo, idris regretted that other security agencies had become visible in the forefront of internal security due largely to challenges militating against the operations of the police.

He said any nation faced with internal security problem could not achieve the desired development needs of its people.

In his address, the Acting Director General of NIPSS, Mr Jonathan Juma, and leader of the delegation said the police was a strategic partner to the institute.

“We have looked at the various agencies that are strategic to the peaceful atmosphere of the country and the police comes to mind,” he said, adding that “the police is a strategic institution that will help to address the security challenges of the country.”

