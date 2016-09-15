Arik resumes operations

Less than 24 hours after it suspended operations over problems with insurance, Arik Air resumed normal flights on yesterday morning.

In a statement on its website, Arik said it had resolved its insurance issues. The company also said it was in the process of changing its ‘airline liability insurance providers’.

“Arik Air, West and Central Africa’s largest airline, is pleased to announce that scheduled flights will resume from 11 am on Wednesday (yesterday).

“Members of the public and our customers are advised to discountenance the disparaging allegations, unsubstantiated and uninformed claims about the airline’s inability to meet its financial obligations to aviation fuel marketers and a purported withdrawal of insurance services to Arik by its insurers.

“While the current scarcity of aviation fuel (JET A1) has impacted on the operations of airlines in the country, Arik is in good standing with its fuel suppliers and have been meeting its obligations to them and to our insurers.

“With the regularisation of required documents relating to the renewal of the insurance, Arik will be resuming its normal flying schedule from 1100 hours on Wednesday (yesterday). “Arik regrets the unfortunate inconvenience caused to its customers and reassures our customers of expedient rebooking of their flights.”

The airline had created panic in the aviation sector on Tuesday after it announced the suspension of flights. The action held prospects of shrinking flight options for travellers, especially as two other domestic airlines have grounded operations.

