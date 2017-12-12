The Sun News
Arik Air resumes flights from Abuja to Calabar, Uyo

— 12th December 2017

Arik Air on Tuesday announced that it was resuming flight operations on the Abuja-Calabar and Abuja-Uyo routes from Dec. 15.

Its Communications Manager, Mr. Ola Adebanji, disclosed this, in Lagos, in a statement.

Adebanji said the airline was increasing its capacity ahead of Christmas and New Year celebrations to enable customers celebrate the season with their families and friends.

He said: “The capacity increase which will boost our key domestic routes, especially in the South East and South-South zones, takes effect from Dec.15 to run through January 14, 2018.

“The main highlights of the new schedule are the resumption of Abuja to Calabar and Abuja to Uyo routes which were suspended earlier in the year.

“Arik Air will be flying daily from Abuja to Uyo and five times a week from Abuja to Calabar.

“Similarly, the airline has increased its frequencies between Lagos to Calabar, Lagos to Uyo, Lagos to Enugu, Lagos to Owerri, Abuja to Enugu to daily flights.

“It will operate the Lagos to Asaba route five times weekly during the period.”

According to him, customers that want to fly Arik Air on the Lagos-Port Harcourt route now have an early morning (7 a.m.) departure from Port Harcourt and late evening (5 p.m.) flight from Lagos.

Arik Air’s Chief Executive Officer, Capt. Roy Ilegbodu,  said the airline came up with the new schedules because of its love for its intending passengers.

He said that Arik Air was aware that many Nigerians would like to seize the opportunity it offered to celebrate the Yuletide with their loved ones across the country.

“As a caring airline, we have put measures in place to fly customers to their respective destinations during this festive season,” he said. (NAN)

