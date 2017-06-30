Arik Air resumes Abuja-Accra flights July 17, says CEO

Arik Air, Nigeria’s largest carrier, says it will resume daily flight operations between Abuja and Accra, Ghana on July 17.

The airline’s Chief Executive Officer, Capt. Roy Ilegbodu, disclosed this on Friday in Lagos that the resumption of flights between the two countries was part of efforts to satisfy the company’s customers.

Ilegbodu said flights were suspended on the Abuja-Accra route in March following the closure of Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, to pave way for the rehabilitation of the runway.

He said the Abuja-Accra flight would operate daily at 5.30 p.m. (local time) departure out of Abuja with a departure time of 7.40 p.m. (local time) in Accra.

“The re-introduction of the Abuja-Accra operation is part of the management’s strategy to optimise flight schedule and respond to the needs of our valued customers.

“Arik Air has been in the forefront of providing customer-centred services since our inception and we will continue to respond to the needs of our customers,” the CEO said in a statement. (NAN)