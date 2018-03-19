Argungu River: Kebbi, LGAs agree to rescue communities

Olanrewaju Lawal, Birnin-Kebbi

As a result of the dryness of Mayan Dada River of the famous Argungu fishing competition, the Kebbi State government and all the 21 local government chairmen and their councillors have agreed to rescue communities from famine, climate change and help farmers on crop production.

The state government had set up committee few days ago on the rapid dryness of the Argungu river, which comprises of all the local government chairmen, who were expected to submits their report within five days.

The chairman of the committee, who is also chairman of Bagudu Local Government Area, Hon. Banbo Bagudu, while presenting their report at the Waziri Umar Federal Polytechnic, Birnin Kebbi on Sunday, lamented that “their major challenges is the problem of pests, flood, rats, and other insects which affected farmlands.”

The committee, according to him, recommended that the state government should mount an enlightenment campaign on the dangers and challenges facing farmers.

They also suggested that the government make fertilizers available to farmers irrespective of their locations, as well making water available to farmers through rivers across the state.

Reacting, Governor Atiku Abubakar Bagudu said that the state government was ready to assist any agricultural group who wishes to embark on farming, noting that most of the challenges faced in the state are as a result of the drying up of Dukku Water Works.

“The situation at Dukku is a manifestation of climate change, which has affected many countries including Kebbi, [it has] led to the drying up of Matan Fada River, venue of Argungu fishing festival,” he said.