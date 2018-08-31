– The Sun News
FAN

Argentine fan attacks Messi 

— 31st August 2018

The Barcelona talisman Lionel Messi was insulted at the airport by a female fan when he refused to sign her shirt.

According to the reports the fan wanted Messi to sign her Rosario Central shirt and Rosario Central is the biggest rival of Messi’s boyhood club, Newell’s Old Boys.

READ ALSO US Open: Williams’ sisters renew rivalry

So full of anger and disappointment the Argentine fan started to call him “pecho frio” which is translated as “passionless” or “cold blooded.”

This is not the first time when Messi had to face these harsh words, he has tolerated them on several occasions especially whilst playing for Argentina as he has failed to bring his La Liga charisma in International football as although he has scored most goals for Argentina in international football.

