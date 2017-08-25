The Sun News
25th August 2017 - Kubwa Glo Mega Music show: Phyno, Alade, Korede fete birthday boy, Runtown
25th August 2017 - I can’t quit acting for N30b –Tope Tedela
25th August 2017 - Day Executive Spot hosted Saidi Balogun’s 50th birthday
25th August 2017 - D’banj, the King Don Come
25th August 2017 - WAYA honours WAPTV’s Omonla
25th August 2017 - Faith Liberty drops Do Me Well
25th August 2017 - ‘Palm Wine Music ’ll keep our fans happy’
25th August 2017 - Double awards for Emeka Mozoba
25th August 2017 - Royalty Records set to raise music bar
Home / Cover / National / Arewa youths suspend quit notice

Arewa youths suspend quit notice

— 25th August 2017

From AIDOGHIE PAULINUS and RACHEAL ANYASO, Abuja

The Coalition of Northern Groups (CNG) also known as Arewa youths, yesterday, announced suspension of the quit notice it handed Igbo to vacate the North.

The group, which gave the ultimatum which was expected to expire on October 1, in the infamous Kaduna Declaration last June, also pledged its commitment to the unity and indivisibility of the nation.

At a press conference in Abuja, spokesman of the coalition and Chairman, Northern Emancipation Network, Abdul-Azeez Suleiman, said the group was mindful of the concerns generated by the clause in the Kaduna Declaration that advised the Biafran Igbo to relocate from northern Nigeria and for northerners in the southeast to return home.

The Arewa group also said it was mindful of its commitment to the unity of the nation and immediately opened channels for dialogue and interaction with government agencies, national and international groups, including institutions and figures.

It said the activities of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) led by Nnamdi Kanu, prompted the ultimatum it issued.

“Admittedly, we came under intense  pressure from genuinely concerned national, political, traditional, religious, and cultural leaders prominent among which were a section of the Northern Governors’ Forum under its chairman, Governor Kashim Shettima of Borno State, northern traditional rulers and the Directorate of State Security. We also had several fruitful interactions with various concerned individuals and group, most significant was our correspondence with the then acting president, Professor Yemi Osinbajo, and most recently, our interface with the Presidency through the Special Assistant to the President on Political Matters.

“As a consequence of these vigorous engagements and as a cultured people with a tradition of respect for our national values, leaders and elders, we are today pleased to announce the immediate suspension of the relocation clause, otherwise refered to as the quit notice, from the Kaduna declaration,” the Arewa youths said.

The group also reeled out some terms, which it said should be considered, so that the suspension would not be a temporary solution.

Amongst others, the group said the Igbo should be allowed to and supported to hold a referendum to decide their future either as Nigerians or as Biafrans.

It said in the case that a referendum could not be held at the moment, the Igbo, both in the SouthEast and in other parts of Nigeria, including all elected and other office holders,  should be made to discard, totally, any idea of Biafra and show practical actions to prove that they believe in one Nigeria.

They also called for the total closure of open drug markets operating in northern Nigeria, which they accused the Igbo of indulging in, even as it called for the immediate implementation of the National Drug Distribution Guidelines.

In his remarks, Governor of Borno State and Chairman of the Northern Governors’ Forum, Kashim Shettima, said the Northern Governors’ Forum was totally in support of the reverse position taken by the Arewa youths.

He said the withdrawal ought to have been done earlier, but for the consultations embarked upon by the group.

Post Views: 39
  1. Ezekiel Okeke 25th August 2017 at 6:40 am
    Kaduna Declaration is irreversible as far as God given Republic Of Biafra of the five south east states is concerned. Any Biafran who do not vacate northern Nigeria- Abuja and Kwara state inclusive, before October 1st 2017, is at his or her own risk, any northerner who do not vacate God given Republic Of Biafra of the five south east state, before October 1st 2017, is at his or her own risk. God Is With Us!!!

  2. Ezekiel Okeke 25th August 2017 at 6:58 am
    God given Republic Of Biafra of the five south east states deadline with the political name Nigeria, is October 1st 2017, deadline to hand over all barracks in Biafraland to Biafran officers in the military and police, is August 31. 2017. The battle has begun- the climax of the 50 years Biafra – Nigeria War, which God has given Biafra victory. The enemy- political poor northern bandits in the name of Nigeria have said “crush them”, Biafra strike point number one is the enemy’s barracks in Biafraland. If you are not a Biafran, vacate Biafraland now. If you are a Biafran, ready your sword- it is about existence securities and freedom of Igbos of Biafra under God given Republic Of Biafra of the five south east states in 21st century world. God Is With Us!!!

