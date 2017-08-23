Arewa youths insist on Biafra referendum

•Disagree with Buhari on Nigeria’s unity
From Ali Abare, Gombe
The Arewa Youth Coalition has faulted President Muhammadu Buhari over his insistence that the unity of the country is non-negotiable. The group urged the government to conduct a referendum to provide an exit door for those who did not want to be part of Nigeria.
Buhari, who returned on Saturday, after 103 days in London, for medical treatment, said in a nationawide broadcast on Monday that the country was better off staying together.
But rising from a town hall meeting for the North East geopolitical zone, yesterday, the coalition disagreed with him on the non-negotiability of the unity of the country.
National Chairman of the coalition, Alhaji Yerima Shettima told newsmen in Gombe, yesterday, that Nigeria should create an exit door for the Biafra agitators by convening a referendum.
“The president just came back from his medical vocation. In normal circumstances, one should have expected him to take some time to have a clear review of situations in the country after spending 103 days abroad.
“His statement is a welcome development to some extent because there are issues; the unity of the country is being threatened. I think the focus of the president was basically on the threat to our national unity and those were the key issues he spoke about. In addition, that we would no longer tolerate anybody undermining the security of the country. Certainly, agreed, it should be that way as he felt. But I feel also that on the side of international law to which Nigeria is signatory, it is expected that government must create an exit door for those who feel they want to leave through a referendum and as stipulated in the 1999 constitution.
“It would not augur well if we insist on living with people who do not want to be part of the country and they keep threatening the unity of the country. It may even appear to the international community like a mockery.
“If the government is up and doing, let us abide by the demands of the international law by creating an exit door for those agitating for self determination,” Shettima said.
The Arewa youth coalition chairman, however, said he was optimistic that with a referendum, the Igbo people would chose to remain part of Nigeria.
“Certainly, the IPOB cannot be said to be speaking for the South-East because they are less than ten percent of the Igbo communities who are willing to remain in Nigeria,” he said.
He explained that the meeting in Gombe was continuation of the coalition’s resolution to go round the geopolitical zones in the north to sensitise the people and discuss with them with a view at arriving at decisions. The North West and North Central meeting had earlier held in Kano and Nasarawa, respectively.
Shedding light on the October 1 quit notice issued to Igbo, Shettima lamented that the group’s message in the Kaduna Declaration was misunderstood.
“An individual cannot hold the country to ransom. We felt patriotic individuals from the South East should have lent their voices to safeguard the unity of the country by condemning the IPOB agitators. If, however, some individuals so much believe in their Biafra, let such people go to your Biafra. Don’t bring war to the North, to Nigeria,” he explained.
He noted that people in the North actually desire a united Nigeria, a country he said where all would come together to build a virile nation.
“Our call is being misunderstood. We have been misquoted by mischief-makers who made it seem we are calling for violence. That is why we are not faceless and we respond to calls anywhere for dialogue with elder statesmen.”
Shettima said to some extent, the coalition concurred with the President, particularly on the issue of security but not on the non-negotiability of the unity of the country.
Those at the meeting in Gombe were representatives of youths cutting across segments of the society including representatives from religious organisations like the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) and Jamatul Nasirul Islam (JNI).
Shettima or whatever is your name, Biafrans want to go, 98% of them. Tell your brothers to let us go, period.What is unity of Nigeria, it is unity because of oil. Niger Delta want to go and Oduduwa want to go too. Keep your Sahel region.
@Ogbunigwe, to let you go? Are they the one holding you? Who are they to hold Biafra? That was the very wrong conception of massob, ipob, kanu etc. about Republic Of Biafra- thinking political poor northern bandits in the name of Nigeria is holding Biafra, it is their property to give to Biafrans or not. Republic Of Biafra of the five south east states is the property of God who is the owner of this world and everything in it, and has given Biafrans who are natives on their God given native land, Republic Of Biafra of the five south east states, deadline with the political name Nigeria is October 1st 2017, deadline to hand over all the barracks in Biafraland to Biafran officers in military and police, is August 31. 2017. The battle has begun- it is the climax of the 50 years war, which God has given Biafra victory. In this world, it is either you fight and defend your existence securities and freedom or you be in slavery. Any Igbo man or woman who do not stand for the God given Republic Of Biafra of the five south east states, must vacate Biafraland of the five south east states now, and will never have rights of Biafran citizenship. God Is With Us!!!
As I have already said, referendum has already taken place as far as God given Republic Of Biafra of the five south east states is concerned, in which majority Igbos democratically by sit-at-home decided for Republic Of Biafra, another referendum will not happen, not needed. God given Republic Of Biafra of the five south east states deadline with the political name Nigeria, is October 1st 2017, deadline to hand over all barracks in Biafraland to Biafran officers in the military and police, is August 31. 2017. God Is With Us!!!
As I already said, it is no longer about massob, ipob, kanu etc., it is now about majority Igbos of the five south east states under God given Republic Of Biafra- which ipob group with kanu has no business with, as they do not stand for the God given Republic Of Biafra of the five south east states. They said their own Biafra includes south south, Benue etc., and do not have a date of deadline with the political name Nigeria, they never go to the capitals of the said states in south south, Benue etc., campaign, hold referendum by sit-at-home to see if majority of the natives of those states want to be part of Biafra- which make ipob group with kanu empty noise makers of illiteracy without direction. God given Republic Of Biafra of the five south east states fully supports Niger Delta Republic, Oduduwa Republic. God Is With Us!!!