Arewa quit notice: No cause for alarm, Uzodinma assures Igbo

By Philip Nwosu

The people of Imo State and Ndigbo in general have been enjoined to renew their commitment to a united Nigeria.

The Senator representing Imo West, Hope Uzodinma, who made the call, also assured the Igbo of their safety in all parts of the country amid fears over the quit notice issue to the Igbo by the Arewa youths.

In an independence anniversary message to Imo people in general and Imo west in particular, Uzodinma said he was confident that the Federal Government was equal to the task of guaranteeing the safety and security of Ndigbo all over Nigeria.

He called on Imo people not to listen to rumours about their insecurity in the Northern parts of the country, but to be confident that the government is equal to the task of ensuring their safety anywhere in the land.

“As we celebrate our Independence anniversary, I want all Imo people and, indeed, Ndigbo to use the auspicious event to renew their faith in the unity of our dear country and remain assured that the federal government is willing and able to guarantee their security anywhere in the country” the senator said in a statement.

Obviously referring to rumours making the rounds of an impending persecution of the Igbo in the Northern parts of the country beginning from yesterday, October 1, Uzodinma admonished Ndigbo to shun such rumours and remain focused in their businesses and other endeavours.