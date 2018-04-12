Arewa Ogun 2018: Thrills, frills of beauty pageant

Laide Raheem, Abeokuta

It was a celebration of beauty and brain as the grand finale of the biannual and third edition of Arewa Ogun Beauty Pageant, held in Abeokuta, the state capital. The event, themed “The Golden Queen Edition,” had in attendance who-is-who in the state, particularly in the social circle, and top government functionaries.

The pageant, aimed at celebrating the beauty and pride of ladies in Ogun State, debuted in 2013 and the third edition, was consciously put together, to further create cultural awareness and fashion attractions. The contestants, in their various resplendent outfits, showcased their beauty and intelligence to the audience.

With a Juju music maestro, Boye Best, on the bandstand and the “only” Ogun female DJ, MJay, dishing out scintillating tunes, the event became electrified. Also, hip hop artistes led by Klever Jay, thrilled the audience.

Coordinator of the event, Bunmi Mustapha, said the grand finale was the climax of two weeks of camping and tutoring the contestants in various aspects of beauty pageantry, which included etiquette, cat walking on the runway, speech and presentation:

“The primary objectives of Arewa Ogun Beauty Pageant are to promote the cultural heritage of Ogun state and the country as a whole. It is also to enhance the development of social lives of youths, particularly ladies as well as to enlighten the youths on history and cultural heritage of our people in the State. Apart from that, we also aim to encourage a healthy competition among potential models in the country and to crown the most intelligent beauty queen that can represent the people of Ogun State, within the country and at the international stage.

“Twelve contestants made it through the audition and were in camp for four days before the grand finale. The winner of Arewa Ogun 2018, the first and second runners-up, will pay a courtesy visit to the wife of the governor, Mrs. Olufunso Amosun.

“The winner of this edition, apart from participating in all the social activities in Ogun, will get two weeks all expense paid trip to Dubai, a cash of N100,000, one year wardrobe allowances and varieties of beauty products. The first runner-up will win a brand new laptop and a cash sum of N50,000, six months wardrobe allowances plus beauty products. For the second runner-up, she will be rewarded with an Android phone, N25,000 as well as beauty products.”

Mustapha disclosed that winners of the first and second editions, Temitope Adisa and Kikelomo Ashiru Balogun respectively, have been engaged by modelling agencies. She added that Temitope was also doing well in her music career, while Kikelomo, is the face of Ogun State Cultural Heritage and Tourism.

She disclosed that contestants embarked on tour of the historic Olumo Rock and visited the popular Kampala/Adire Market in Itoku, where the contestants witnessed, at first hand, how Adire clothes were made.

To add royal touch and secure royal blessing for the event, the contingent paid a homage visit to the Palace of the Alake and the paramount ruler of Egbaland, Oba Adedotun Aremu Gbadebo, where they were welcomed by the Balogun of Egbaland Alhaji Sikirulai Atobatele, the Seriki of Egbaland, Chief Tosin Fadare and other high chiefs.

In preparation for the grand finale, the 12 contestants were engaged in tete-a-tete by a banker and motivational speaker, Adetorera Obimakinde. He spoke to them on attitude towards making a good life, how to face the agony of defeat after the competition and steps to take in becoming successful women in the society.

In the same vein, a two-time Ogun State House of Assembly member, Adijat Adeleye Oladapo, spoke to the contestants on life after the beauty pageant. In their responses, the would-be beauty queens promised to live by the values and virtues of exemplary women they learnt during the two-week camping exercise.

Though the beauty competition was basically to encourage and identify contestants with modelling potentials, all the contestants gave their best to clinch the number one spot. It was indeed a keenly contested final such that the judges, including the Permanent Secretary, Ogun State Bureau of Local Government Pension, Afolasade Kokumo, Temitope Saranda and Adijat Adeleye, had to bring their experiences to bear in picking the winner eventually. Omotayo Mosunmola, a 400 Level student of Olabisi Onabanjo University (OOU), Ago-Iwoye, was declared winner and crowned Arewa Ogun 2018.

Omotayo was born on January 5, 1994. She is the second child in the family of five. She is an indigene of Ijebu-Ode, but was born and brought up in Ikorodu, Lagos State.

Her favourite food is Amala with Ewedu, while her favourite colours are purple and pink. Omotayo, who started her modelling career when she contested as Miss Igbogbo and after in 2014, contested as Miss Ikorodu, is a lover of music and she is equally a good dancer. She was OOU Campus Queen 2016.