Arewa group raps Buhari over re-election bid

…Says, ‘Nigerians expected more purposeful leadership’

From: Agaju Madugba, Katsina

The apex umbrella body of northern youth groups, the Arewa Youth Forum (AYF), has described the reported bid by President Muhammadu Buhari to launch the campaign for his re-election in 2019 as an insult on the sensibilities of the Nigerian masses.

Reviewing prevailing socio-economic situation in the country, the AYF asserted in a statement in Katsina on Friday that, “we see the re-election bid of Mr. President at this point in time as inhuman and uncalled for.”

According to the statement tagged, “Re election bid in the midst of anarchy is inhuman,” and signed by the AYF National President, Ibrahim Gambo Gujungu, “as the apex body of youths in the 19 northern states and Abuja, with affiliates across the country, we see the re- election bid of Mr. President at this point in time as inhuman, uncalled for and an insult to the sensibilities of the suffering Nigerian masses.

“The Arewa Youth Forum is worried about the mindless killings all over the country especially those in Benue, Kaduna, Kwara and Rivers, also that this carnage is taking place in the new year. Our thoughts are with those affected.

“We are even more amazed this is coming shortly after the extension of the tenure of the service chiefs, as such it calls for serious concern. Is this the good work why for which the President extended their tenure.

“It is time for them to justify their continuous stay in office or give way to those that can bring out a security architecture that can protect Nigerians.

“We are also worried that Nigerians had to go through the yuletide with agony and pains because of the fuel scarcity which still persists in the New Year with the Federal Government not having a definite roadmap to ending the malaise.

“This scenario is also compounded by the prevailing hardship Nigerians have been going through because of the actions and inactions of politicians and the elite who we believe have not done enough to assuage the plight of the ordinary Nigerians.

“If you add these challenges to the corruption allegations that had plagued some top high ranking officers of this administration, the inability of Mr. President to address same leaves a sour taste in the mouth of many Nigerians.

“Consequently, we are appalled to hear that in the midst of all these, the President and his men have already put in place measures to kick start his re – election bid for 2019.

“On the magnitude of the killings, we expect the President to visit some of the states and when he came to Kaduna, he should have condoled the people or even visit the areas.

It is disheartening that when the President visited Kaduna State, black marketers were having a field day as many of the fuel stations were closed and the people were buying fuel at over N350 per litre. This we believe is not good enough.

“Nigerians expect a more purposeful leadership from the champion of change than this anarchy in the land and the time to act is now, Mr. President.“