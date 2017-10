Gospel artiste, Arese Daniels, is back in the news again. This is coming after winning BRT Best Artiste of the Month award and dropping a brand new single, Let It Rain.

According to the organisers of the award, Daniel’s songs will be played on over 400 BRT busses across the Lagos metropolis.

Reacting, the artiste said: “I am so excited that my song, Eyin Nikan Soso is already making waves and winning awards. Meanwhile, I have just released a new single, Let It Rain. It is a special number dedicated to my fans and is available for download online.”