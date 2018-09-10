Aregbesola’s wife leads women to market to campaign for Oyetola

Clement Adeyi, Osogbo

Poised to ensure victory for the gubernatorial candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Gboyega Oyetola, in the forthcoming election, in Osun State, wife of Governor Rauf Aregbesola of the state, Sherifat Aregbesola, at the weekend, led hundreds of women to some markets within the state to canvass votes for the flag bearer.

The Osun State First Lady, who addressed the women in major markets, in Osogbo, Olorunda, Irepodun and Orolu Federal Constituencies, assured that Oyetola would ensure equity and fair play by considering women for government positions if elected.

She, therefore, called on the market women to vote for him and avail themselves of the opportunity and to continue the outgoing governor’s legacies.

Mrs. Aregbesola maintained that the foundation laid by the Rauf Aregbesola’s administration would be jeopardised, if the opposition party, the PDP, took over power from the ruling APC.

A member of the House of Representatives representing Ayedade/Ayedire/Isokan Federal Constituency, Ayo Omidiran, appealed to the market women who have yet to collect their Permanent Voters Cards (PVC) to urgently do so to be able to vote.

She, however, commended them for the roles they played in ensuring the re-election of Aregbesola in 2014.

She urged them to go out enmasse and do the same for Oyetola on September 22.

Omidiran who also recalled the support of the APC-led federal government for the market women, stated that the ongoing distribution of N10,000 to N30,000 through Trader Moni programme to petty traders in Osun State was a promise kept by President Muhammadu Buhari.

She also reminded them that Governor Aregbesola had abundantly supported market women through promotion of small scale businesses and entrepreneurs in the state.

Omidiran told the women that time had come for them to reciprocate the governments gestures by voting for APC during the poll to be able to access more dividends of democracy.

She also recalled that the state government had given some interest- free loans to market women.

She stressed that Aregbesola’s administration had given adequate recognition to market women than any other government and deserves their support in the election.

In the entourage of Mrs Aregbesola was the wife of the APC gubernatorial candidate, Mrs Kafayat Oyetola, Commissioner for Women Affairs, Alhaja Lateefat Giwa, Osun APC women leader, Alhaja Kudirat Fabokunde, among others.