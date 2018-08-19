– The Sun News
Latest
19th August 2018 - Aregbesola’s free ride: Many stranded as travellers besiege railway terminal
19th August 2018 - Boy, 13, stolen in Ebonyi, sold in Imo for N300,000
19th August 2018 - NUJ condemns demolition of Ayefele’s Fresh FM station
19th August 2018 - Osinbajo signs three bills into law
19th August 2018 - Ibadan residents lament demolition of Ayefele’s Music House
19th August 2018 - Personality of the Week: Yemi Osinbajo: When a whirlwind comes with thunderstorm
19th August 2018 - Niger rice farmers chair joins guber race
19th August 2018 - Male Puberty
19th August 2018 - SCM tasks FG to release of Leah Sharibu
19th August 2018 - Kofi Annan: Passionate advocate for peace, justice, development is lost – Onyeama
Home / National / Aregbesola’s free ride: Many stranded as travellers besiege railway terminal
NRC

Aregbesola’s free ride: Many stranded as travellers besiege railway terminal

— 19th August 2018

NAN

Hundreds of Osun-bound passengers, who had gathered at the Iddo Terminal of the Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC) in Lagos for the free train ride of the Osun Government ahead of the Sallah, were stranded on  Sunday.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the huge number of passengers who turned out for the free ride were more than  the available coaches.

Some of the stranded passengers, who spoke to a NAN correspondent, said they were pained at not making the trip.

They, however, commended the governor’s gesture.

Mr Jerry Oche, the Lagos State District Manager of  NRC,  said that the passengers available for the gesture were more than the available coaches.

READ ALSO Boy, 13, stolen in Ebonyi, sold in Imo for N300,000

Oche, however,  said that special train ride would continue on Monday to convey the remaining passengers going for the Eid-el-Kabir to Osogbo as arranged by the governor.

“The first train ride left today(Sunday) at 8:38 am because of the crowd on the ground.

“We don’t want a situation where the train will be overcrowded, another train will move the remaining passengers tomorrow (Monday)  with 15 coaches.

“We have moved 10 coaches today and each coach contains  96 passengers;  by tomorrow,  it will make a total of 25 coaches to Osun, ” he said.

Mr Lawal Ahmed, an artisan, told NAN he was shocked when he got to the terminal to see the crowd and was told the train had left.

“The NRC should increase the number of coaches to enable the passengers to enjoy the train services,’’ he said.

Mrs Sade Saidu said in spite of her early arrival at the terminal, she was not lucky to be on board.

“I was told the train left early this morning but they said another train is moving passengers tomorrow to Osun, I will try and join that tomorrow, ” she said.

NAN reports that many travellers had pleaded with the state government to provide more coaches or extend the days allotted for the exercise.

Share
Tagged with:

About author

Omotayo Edubi

Related Articles

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

NRC

Aregbesola’s free ride: Many stranded as travellers besiege railway terminal

— 19th August 2018

NAN Hundreds of Osun-bound passengers, who had gathered at the Iddo Terminal of the Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC) in Lagos for the free train ride of the Osun Government ahead of the Sallah, were stranded on  Sunday. The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the huge number of passengers who turned out for the…

  • SOLD BOY

    Boy, 13, stolen in Ebonyi, sold in Imo for N300,000

    — 19th August 2018

    On arrival at Owerri, 13-year-old Daniel was separated from his family and sold to one Madam Peppe from Mbaise community for N300,000. ■ Mother, 2 siblings still missing Obinna Odogwu, Abakaliki Uncertainties are still surrounding the whereabouts of Mrs Ngozi Nweze and her two children: Elochukwu and Wisdom, who were taken away from their abode…

  • Fresh FM

    NUJ condemns demolition of Ayefele’s Fresh FM station

    — 19th August 2018

    NAN The Oyo State Council of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) on Sunday condemned the demolition of  Yinka Ayefele’s  Music House which houses his  Fresh FM 105.9  radio station. A statement jointly signed by the council’s  Chairman, Mr Adewunmi Faniran,  and the Secretary, Mr Bola Ogunlayi, said it was highly disturbed that the building…

  • OSINBAJO SIGNS BILLS INTO LAW

    Osinbajo signs three bills into law

    — 19th August 2018

    Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media & Publicity Laolu Akande, in a statement issued yesterday in Abuja, said the bills were signed into law Friday Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja Acting President, Yemi Osinbajo, has signed into law three bills transmitted by the National Assembly, which are now Acts of the Federal Republic of Nigeria….

  • demolition

    Ibadan residents lament demolition of Ayefele’s Music House

    — 19th August 2018

    NAN Residents of Ibadan on Sunday lamented  Sunday’s demolition of the Music House owned by popular musician, Yinka Ayefele, by the Oyo State Government. The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the structure located on the Challenge-Toll Gate dual carriageway in Ibadan houses the popular Fresh FM radio station owned by the musician. A…

Archive

August 2018
S M T W T F S
« Jul    
 1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
262728293031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share