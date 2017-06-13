The Sun News
Aregbesola's commissioner 'battles' Adeleke's brother in senatorial race

Aregbesola’s commissioner ‘battles’ Adeleke’s brother in senatorial race

13th June 2017

The National Working Committee (NWC) of the All Progressives Congress (NWC) has cleared Mudashiru Hussein, a former commissioner in the cabinet of Governor, Rauf Aregbesola, to contest the party’s primary for Osun west senatorial bye-election scheduled for today.

The committee in charge of the election had earlier cleared Ademola Adeleke, younger brother of the senator whose seat became vacant following his death on April 23, 2017.

The committee in charge of the election had disqualified Hussien for allegedly failing to resign his appointment before seeking to contest the senatorial poll.

He had appealed the decision of the committee led by Sanusi Rikiji, speaker of the Zamfara state house of assembly, but met a brick wall until the  NWC ruled in his favour.

In a statement yesterday night, Kunle Oyatomi, spokesman of the Osun chapter of the APC, said the NWC ruled that Hussien should contest the primary.

“The national working committee of the All Progressives Congress yesterday cleared Senator Mudasiru Hussein to contest the party’s primaries for the Osun West senatorial district holding tomorrow, Tuesday June 13, 2017,” he said in a statement. “This is the outcome of the meeting of the NWC in Abuja which reviewed the decision of the Appeal Panel which had earlier dismissed the appeal filed by Senator Hussain on Sunday. “By the regulation of the party, the decision of the NWC of the party is final.

Hussien had a long-running battle with the late senator. In 2007, the late Adeleke who ran on the platform of the PDP defeated Hussein in the senatorial district.

Four years later, Hussien took over from the deceased, but, in the last general election, the commissioner was persuaded to step down for the late Adeleke.

The battle which ended with Adeleke’s death has been taken over by his sibling who goes head to head with Hussein today.

