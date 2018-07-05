The Sun News
Latest
5th July 2018 - Aregbesola’s Chief of Staff vows to sustain legacies as Osun gov.
5th July 2018 - Enugu abolishes property, tenement rates
5th July 2018 - Saraki advocates local fabrics for school uniforms
5th July 2018 - JUST IN: Court summons INEC chair over alleged contempt
5th July 2018 - Second-seeded Caroline Wozniacki upset by Ekaterina Makarova
5th July 2018 - W2W4 at Wimbledon: Nadal, Halep and Muguruza resume campaigns
5th July 2018 - England get Dele Alli and Ashley Young boost for World Cup quarter-final with Sweden
5th July 2018 - Dangote invests in Katsina tomatoes production project
5th July 2018 - N500m money laundering: Absence of Judge stalls ex-minister Shagari’s trial
5th July 2018 - FG decries incessant medical tourism abroad
Home / National / Aregbesola’s Chief of Staff vows to sustain legacies as Osun gov.
AREGBESOLA

Aregbesola’s Chief of Staff vows to sustain legacies as Osun gov.

— 5th July 2018

Clement Adeyi, Osogbo

Chief of Staff to Governor Rauf Rauf Aregbesola of Osun State, Gboyega Oyetola, has promised to sustain the development legacies set by his principal if he takes over from him in November.

The state’s governorship election is scheduled for September 2.

Oyetola, who is aspiring for the governorship seat under the ruling APC, stated this, on Thursday, while rounding off consultations across the state ahead of the  party’s primary election tentatively slated for July 28.

The aspirant assured the crowd and the people of the state that he would apply his wealth of experience in politics as well as financial intelligence and prudence to inspire further infrastructure development to continue Aregbesola’s legacies if he gets the people’s mandate.

He urged the electorate to assess candidates with objectivity and on the basis of leadership experience before casting their votes.

He described himself as a ‘critical factor’ in policy formulation and implementation of the Aregbesola’s development programmes to take the state to the next level.

Oyetola said that his years of critical engagements in several developmental policies and state administration by the Aregbesola-led government had added more  values to the decades of his private sector experience and exposure which he promised he would apply if he becomes governor.

He stressed that Osun State needed a political stalwart with such administrative savvy and financial  intelligence to govern the state.

His words, “I make bold to say that I was a key factor in the formulation and  implementation of several developmental projects across the state.

“I have gathered more than enough in terms of management dexterity and administrative skills, having worked with a visionary leader like Governor Rauf Aregbesola coupled with more than 30 years of experience in the private sector.

“I have satisfactory knowledge of the strengths and needs of the state with pragmatic blueprint for policy implementation,” he stressed.

He reiterated his earlier position on party supremacy,  adding that members of his party would be treated with dignity and honour.

“In party politics, political party is the engine room of any government.  It plays significant roles in policy formulation. I recognise the supremacy of the party and I promise to always hold our members in high esteem.

“We have special plans in which the welfare of party members would be improved upon. It is our duty to take good care of you,” he told party members.

He, however, enjoined the electorate, especially the youths, to collect their Permanent Voters Cards (PVCs) to enable them decide the choice of their governor in the election.

Share
Tagged with:

About author

Segun Adio

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

AREGBESOLA

Aregbesola’s Chief of Staff vows to sustain legacies as Osun gov.

— 5th July 2018

Clement Adeyi, Osogbo Chief of Staff to Governor Rauf Rauf Aregbesola of Osun State, Gboyega Oyetola, has promised to sustain the development legacies set by his principal if he takes over from him in November. The state’s governorship election is scheduled for September 2. Oyetola, who is aspiring for the governorship seat under the ruling…

  • ENUGU

    Enugu abolishes property, tenement rates

    — 5th July 2018

    Raphael Ede, Enugu In a bid to streamline taxes and encourage investment, the Enugu State Government has declared property and tenement rates illegal. Chairman, Enugu State Internal Revenue Service, Mr. Emeka Odo, who stated this in statement made available to Daily Sun, on Thursday, said that Land Use Charge has replaced all tenement and property…

  • SARAKI

    Saraki advocates local fabrics for school uniforms

    — 5th July 2018

    Layi Olanrewaju, Ilorin Senate President Abubakar Bukola Saraki has urged the Kwara State House of Assembly to urgently initiate a Bill that would support the use of locally-made fabrics as school uniforms for primary and secondary school students across Kwara State. Saraki, according to his Media Office, made the call after an interactive meeting with…

  • COURT

    JUST IN: Court summons INEC chair over alleged contempt

    — 5th July 2018

    A Federal High Court has ordered the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and its chairman, Prof. Yakubu Mahmood, to appear before it to explain why they should not be committed to prison for contempt. Justice Stephen Pam, on Thursday, dismissed a preliminary objection filed by the INEC chairman and the Commission challenging the contempt suit…

  • DANGOTE

    Dangote invests in Katsina tomatoes production project

    — 5th July 2018

    Agaju Madugba, Katsina The President of Dangote Group of Companies, Alhaji Aliko Dangote, has acquired the Katsina Songhai Initiative, a multi-million Naira tomatoes production and processing facility. Under the terms of the MoU, the Dangote Group will invest an initial sum of N500 million and manage the facility for 10 years before returning it to…

Archive

July 2018
S M T W T F S
« Jun    
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
293031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share