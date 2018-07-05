Aregbesola’s Chief of Staff vows to sustain legacies as Osun gov.

Clement Adeyi, Osogbo

Chief of Staff to Governor Rauf Rauf Aregbesola of Osun State, Gboyega Oyetola, has promised to sustain the development legacies set by his principal if he takes over from him in November.

The state’s governorship election is scheduled for September 2.

Oyetola, who is aspiring for the governorship seat under the ruling APC, stated this, on Thursday, while rounding off consultations across the state ahead of the party’s primary election tentatively slated for July 28.

The aspirant assured the crowd and the people of the state that he would apply his wealth of experience in politics as well as financial intelligence and prudence to inspire further infrastructure development to continue Aregbesola’s legacies if he gets the people’s mandate.

He urged the electorate to assess candidates with objectivity and on the basis of leadership experience before casting their votes.

He described himself as a ‘critical factor’ in policy formulation and implementation of the Aregbesola’s development programmes to take the state to the next level.

Oyetola said that his years of critical engagements in several developmental policies and state administration by the Aregbesola-led government had added more values to the decades of his private sector experience and exposure which he promised he would apply if he becomes governor.

He stressed that Osun State needed a political stalwart with such administrative savvy and financial intelligence to govern the state.

His words, “I make bold to say that I was a key factor in the formulation and implementation of several developmental projects across the state.

“I have gathered more than enough in terms of management dexterity and administrative skills, having worked with a visionary leader like Governor Rauf Aregbesola coupled with more than 30 years of experience in the private sector.

“I have satisfactory knowledge of the strengths and needs of the state with pragmatic blueprint for policy implementation,” he stressed.

He reiterated his earlier position on party supremacy, adding that members of his party would be treated with dignity and honour.

“In party politics, political party is the engine room of any government. It plays significant roles in policy formulation. I recognise the supremacy of the party and I promise to always hold our members in high esteem.

“We have special plans in which the welfare of party members would be improved upon. It is our duty to take good care of you,” he told party members.

He, however, enjoined the electorate, especially the youths, to collect their Permanent Voters Cards (PVCs) to enable them decide the choice of their governor in the election.