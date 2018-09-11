– The Sun News
Aregbesola solicits vote for Oyetola as APC candidate campaigns in Ayedaade

— 11th September 2018

At Gbongan Town in Ayedaade Local Government Area, Governor Aregbesola urged the people of the state to come out en-masse and vote for Oyetola

Clement Adeyi, Osogbo

Ahead of the September 22 governorship election in Osun State, outgoing governor Rauf Aregbesola on Monday drummed support for APC candidate Gboyega Oyetola.

READ ALSO: Osun guber: Oluwo lauds Oyetola’s free medical initiative

At Gbongan Town in Ayedaade Local Government Area of the southwestern state, where the flag bearer staged a campaign rally that attracted a sizeable crowd of supporters and party members, Governor Aregbesola urged the people of the state to come out en-masse and vote for Oyetola, who was the governor’s immediate past chief of staff.

Aregbesola said that his administration had laid a good foundation for a competent person to build upon, hence the need to vote Oyetola for governor.

‎He called on voters to disregard the opposition’s antics which, he said, might undermine electoral principles and democratic values.

Oyetola, for his part, assured the people of Osun West senatorial zone of his commitment to the development of the zone if he takes office.

He added that, but for the economic meltdown witnessed in the last four years, the Aregbesola administration would have completed all ongoing projects listed for the area before leaving office.

The Speaker of the Osun State House of Assembly and former APC governorship aspirant in the party’s primary, Najeem Salam, urged the people of Osun to vote for the party’s flag-bearer.

Najeem, who described Oyetola’s victory at the party’s primary as God’s will, said he was pleased that a personality of Oyetola’s pedigree emerged as the the party’s standard bearer.

Najeem denied allegations that co-contestants in the APC governorship primary had defected to opposition parties.

He declared that he and many other aspirants were still in the party.

The lawmaker called on APC loyalists, particularly his supporters, to vote for Oyetola in the interest of development, good governance and continuity.

‎The campaign had in attendance Deputy Governor Mrs Titilayo Laoye Tomori, some APC governorship aspirants, members of the state and national assemblies, Osun APC Chairman Prince Gboyega Famodun, and members of the State Executive Council, among others.

