– The Sun News
Latest
10th August 2018 - Aregbesola asks intending Hajj pilgrims to pray for successful poll
10th August 2018 - Barca hands Coutinho No. 7 shirt
10th August 2018 - Nigerian lady trafficked to Saudi narrates ordeal
10th August 2018 - Courtois: Real move, dream come true
10th August 2018 - Buhari salutes Akintola Williams at 99, Attah at 90, Onoja at 70
10th August 2018 - Osun Guber: 548,000 PVCs awaiting collection, says INEC
10th August 2018 - I’m ready to take Tanzania football to next level – Amuneke
10th August 2018 - PSV Eindhoven targets Ola Aina
10th August 2018 - Falconets hang on to defeat Haiti
10th August 2018 - NASS invasion: IGP submits reports to Osinbajo
Home / Elections / Aregbesola asks intending Hajj pilgrims to pray for successful poll
HAJJ PILGRIMS PRAY FOR SUCCESSFUL POLL

Aregbesola asks intending Hajj pilgrims to pray for successful poll

— 10th August 2018

Governor Rauf Aregbesola has charged the state’s contingent to the 2018 Hajj in Saudi Arabia to pray for the successful conduct of the governorship election when they arrive Mecca.

The governor, who spoke during the farewell ceremony for the pilgrims held at the Government Secretariat in Osogbo, said prayers are necessary as this year’s Hajj pilgrimage is close to the election.

He called on the 599 pilgrims to seek the face of God for a free, credible and peaceful poll. According to him, the prayers of the pilgrims would go a long way in guaranteeing peace in the state before, during and after the election.‎

READ ALSO: Osun SSG demands free, fair guber poll

He also called on residents to support the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate, Gboyega Oyetola, for continuity, and said his administration delivered on its electoral promises to the people of the state.

The governor said that there is need for people to support the APC so that the development projects initiated by his administration would not be disrupted.

“This is the most crucial period in our collective existence as citizens of Osun. We are moving towards ensuring a peaceful and credible governorship election. We need prayers for its success as it is not a coincidence that this year’s Hajj is the closest period to our governorship election since we assumed office almost eight years ago.

“So, the only thing I need from you is to pray for its success because we want peace to continue to reign in our state. Since Saudi Arabia is the Holy Land where prayers are answered, I want you all to pray for the election of a worthy successor who will continue from where we stopped. However, it is on record that Osun has witnessed all round growth and development; a feat that cannot be allowed to stop.

“We have recorded giant strides in all sectors; we have made a difference in the socioeconomic and political landscape of our state and these claims can be attested to in the successes we made in the last seven and half years of our administration. So, we appeal to our people to support our administration by voting for continuity as our state cannot afford to be backward again,” Aregbesola said.

Share
Tagged with:

About author

Tokunbo David
Tokunbo David

Writer and editor.

Related Articles

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Coutinho

Barca hands Coutinho No. 7 shirt

— 10th August 2018

Barcelona have confirmed that midfielder Philippe Coutinho has been handed the number seven shirt. The Brazil international wore number 14 after joining the Camp Nou outfit from Liverpool in January. However, the La Liga champions have announced a change in numbers for the new campaign, claiming that seven is “synonymous with great players” in the…

  • SAUDI

    Nigerian lady trafficked to Saudi narrates ordeal

    — 10th August 2018

    Aidoghie Paulinus, Abuja A Nigerian lady who was trafficked to Saudi Arabia, on Thursday, narrated her ordeal in the hands of her trafficker and employer in Saudi Arabia. The veiled lady briefed journalists at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in the presence of the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama, and the Director General of…

  • Thibaut

    Courtois: Real move, dream come true

    — 10th August 2018

    Joining Real Madrid marks the fulfillment of a childhood dream for Thibaut Courtois – who won LaLiga with bitter rivals Atletico in 2013-14. Courtois completed his long-mooted switch from Chelsea to the European champions on a six-year deal and was presented at the Santiago Bernabeu on Friday. The 26-year-old Belgium international penned his six-year contract before…

  • BUHARI

    Buhari salutes Akintola Williams at 99, Attah at 90, Onoja at 70

    — 10th August 2018

    Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja President Muhammadu Buhari has congratulated renowned and pioneer Chartered Accountant in Africa, Chief Akintola Williams, as he clocks 99 years of age. Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, in a statement said, President Buhari celebrated the  man who taught Nigerians how to seek and achieve transparency and…

  • Tanzania

    I’m ready to take Tanzania football to next level – Amuneke

    — 10th August 2018

    New Tanzania head coach, Emmanuel Amuneke has revealed that he’s relishing the challenge of moving the Taifa Stars Football to the next level. The 47-year old former Golden Eaglets coach who was appointed by the Tanzania Football Association on Monday has been saddled with the responsibility of qualifying the team for the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations…

Archive

August 2018
S M T W T F S
« Jul    
 1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
262728293031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share