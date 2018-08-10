Aregbesola asks intending Hajj pilgrims to pray for successful poll

Governor Rauf Aregbesola has charged the state’s contingent to the 2018 Hajj in Saudi Arabia to pray for the successful conduct of the governorship election when they arrive Mecca.

The governor, who spoke during the farewell ceremony for the pilgrims held at the Government Secretariat in Osogbo, said prayers are necessary as this year’s Hajj pilgrimage is close to the election.

He called on the 599 pilgrims to seek the face of God for a free, credible and peaceful poll. According to him, the prayers of the pilgrims would go a long way in guaranteeing peace in the state before, during and after the election.‎

He also called on residents to support the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate, Gboyega Oyetola, for continuity, and said his administration delivered on its electoral promises to the people of the state.