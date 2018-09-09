Are you a giver or taker?

Dear Readers, some people live life being just on the take – looking at what they can get out of every situation. They’re also not interested in doing something unless they get something in return.

In some way none of us will do anything unless we get something out of it but true joy in life comes from giving without a guarantee of receiving anything in return just like unconditional love.

READ ALSO: Marriage and unconditional love

If you find yourself being conditional in the gifts you give people i.e. I gave you ‘x’ you owe me ‘y’ then your gift was not given unconditionally.

From taker to dictator