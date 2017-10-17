The Sun News
Home / National / Are Ona Kakanfo title: Why we chose Adams – Alaafin

Are Ona Kakanfo title: Why we chose Adams – Alaafin

— 17th October 2017

‘I’ll continue to fight Yoruba cause’

From:Tope Adeboboye
Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Lamidi Olayiwola Adeyemi III, has explained why
National Coordinator of Oodua People’s Congress (OPC), Otunba Gani
Abiodun Adams was chosen as the 15th Aare Ona Kakanfo of Yorubaland.
The Aare Ona Kakanfo is the generalissimo of Yorubaland.
Adams succeeds late business mogul and presumed winner of the June 12,
1993 presidential election, Moshood Kashimawo Olawale Abiola, who died
in detention on July 7, 1998.
In a proclamation signed by Oba Adeyemi, the first-class monarch
listed qualities expected of an Aare Ona Kakanfo and declared that
Adams deserves the post.
He appreciated Adams’ youth, partiotism and his propagation of Yoruba
culture, among other qualities.
The letter, a copy of which was obtained by Daily Sun, stated that
“after years of searching and consulting, it gives me great
pleasure…to announce that we have finally zeroed our dragnet on a
distinguished son of Oduduwa, a Yoruba in whom there is no guile.
“He is equipped by God with the vitality of youth, the agility of the
long distance runner, unblemished patriotism, and the wisdom of
Solomon.
“His antecedents in the promotion of Yoruba culture are unquestionable
and he has a clear vision of where the nation should be, in its
cultural reawakening, both at home and overseas.
“The Aare Onakakanfo designate is Otunba Gani Adams, national
coordinator, OPC, founder and promoter of Olokun Festival
Organisation, and Founder of Oodua Progressive Union (OPU), with
active branches in Africa and other countries of the world.”
A palace source, who is actually a senior chief but who declined to be
named because he was not authorised to speak, explained that Adams
had, for decades, committed his time, energy and resources to
defending the interests, values and ethos of the Yoruba race.
“Since his days in OPC, formed to defend Yoruba interests at a very
critical period, at a time the Yoruba needed it most, he has been
going all over the world, promoting the language and the tradition of
Yoruba people through his OPU. He has been promoting our festivals
through his Olokun foundation.
“All these made him the natural choice for the position of Aare Ona
Kakanfo, generalissimo of the Yoruba nation.”
Meanwhile, Adams has expressed gratitude to the monarch for the
honour, and assured that he will continue to advance the cause of the
Yoruba race; at every opportunity.
Adams told Daily Sun that he felt honoured that the Alaafin could
consider him worthy of being Aare Ona Kakanfo of Yorubaland.
The OPC national coordinator said he was aware that Alaafin had
consulted widely with many traditional rulers and political leaders
across Yorubaland, and noted that it was a pleasant surprise that the
king considered him worthy of the title.
“I’m aware that the title is a powerful one in Yorubaland, and it is
given to a warrior, or a freedom fighter or someone who promotes the
culture of the Yoruba race, someone who believes and fights for the
unity of the Yoruba race.
“So, I’m very happy that that type of title is being given to Otunba
Gani Adams,” he stated.
Some first class Yoruba traditional rulers have also praised Oba
Adeyemi for bestowing the title on Adams.
Zaki of Arigidi-Akoko in Ondo State, Oba Yisa Olanipekun and Owa Ajero
of Ijero Kingdom, in Ekiti State, agreed with the monarch that Adams
truly deserves the Kakanfo title.

