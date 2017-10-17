Are Ona Kakanfo title: Why we chose Adams – Alaafin

‘I’ll continue to fight Yoruba cause’

From:Tope Adeboboye

Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Lamidi Olayiwola Adeyemi III, has explained why

National Coordinator of Oodua People’s Congress (OPC), Otunba Gani

Abiodun Adams was chosen as the 15th Aare Ona Kakanfo of Yorubaland.

The Aare Ona Kakanfo is the generalissimo of Yorubaland.

Adams succeeds late business mogul and presumed winner of the June 12,

1993 presidential election, Moshood Kashimawo Olawale Abiola, who died

in detention on July 7, 1998.

In a proclamation signed by Oba Adeyemi, the first-class monarch

listed qualities expected of an Aare Ona Kakanfo and declared that

Adams deserves the post.

He appreciated Adams’ youth, partiotism and his propagation of Yoruba

culture, among other qualities.

The letter, a copy of which was obtained by Daily Sun, stated that

“after years of searching and consulting, it gives me great

pleasure…to announce that we have finally zeroed our dragnet on a

distinguished son of Oduduwa, a Yoruba in whom there is no guile.

“He is equipped by God with the vitality of youth, the agility of the

long distance runner, unblemished patriotism, and the wisdom of

Solomon.

“His antecedents in the promotion of Yoruba culture are unquestionable

and he has a clear vision of where the nation should be, in its

cultural reawakening, both at home and overseas.

“The Aare Onakakanfo designate is Otunba Gani Adams, national

coordinator, OPC, founder and promoter of Olokun Festival

Organisation, and Founder of Oodua Progressive Union (OPU), with

active branches in Africa and other countries of the world.”

A palace source, who is actually a senior chief but who declined to be

named because he was not authorised to speak, explained that Adams

had, for decades, committed his time, energy and resources to

defending the interests, values and ethos of the Yoruba race.

“Since his days in OPC, formed to defend Yoruba interests at a very

critical period, at a time the Yoruba needed it most, he has been

going all over the world, promoting the language and the tradition of

Yoruba people through his OPU. He has been promoting our festivals

through his Olokun foundation.

“All these made him the natural choice for the position of Aare Ona

Kakanfo, generalissimo of the Yoruba nation.”

Meanwhile, Adams has expressed gratitude to the monarch for the

honour, and assured that he will continue to advance the cause of the

Yoruba race; at every opportunity.

Adams told Daily Sun that he felt honoured that the Alaafin could

consider him worthy of being Aare Ona Kakanfo of Yorubaland.

The OPC national coordinator said he was aware that Alaafin had

consulted widely with many traditional rulers and political leaders

across Yorubaland, and noted that it was a pleasant surprise that the

king considered him worthy of the title.

“I’m aware that the title is a powerful one in Yorubaland, and it is

given to a warrior, or a freedom fighter or someone who promotes the

culture of the Yoruba race, someone who believes and fights for the

unity of the Yoruba race.

“So, I’m very happy that that type of title is being given to Otunba

Gani Adams,” he stated.

Some first class Yoruba traditional rulers have also praised Oba

Adeyemi for bestowing the title on Adams.

Zaki of Arigidi-Akoko in Ondo State, Oba Yisa Olanipekun and Owa Ajero

of Ijero Kingdom, in Ekiti State, agreed with the monarch that Adams

truly deserves the Kakanfo title.