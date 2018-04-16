The Sun News
Oil

Arco has created value for oil, gas sector –Baru

— 16th April 2018

…As Okoigun bags NAE fellowship

Group Managing Director of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), Dr. Maikanti Baru, has lauded the contributions of Arco Group Plc, to the nation’s economy saying  that the company has been creating and re-creating  value for the country’s oil and gas sector.

Baru stated this in his congratulatory address at the conferment of the Honorary Fellowship of the Nigerian Academy of Engineering (NAE) on the Chairman of Arco Group Plc, Engr Alfred Okoigun, in Lagos last week.

Going down memory lane, Baru said Okoigun had the initiative and vision to set up Arco Petrochemical Company in 1980 to provide engineering capability on rotating and reciprocating equipment ( gas turbines, steam-turbines and compressors). ‘‘When he had all the opportunity to stay employed in an oil exploration and production company, his resilience paid off when his company became the then sole Nigerian representative of Nuovo Pignone SPA, the Italian Government owned manufacturer of steam/gas turbines, gas compressors and pumps.

The NNPC GMD said Okoigun has migrated his company from that run by himself to a group of companies run by competent and tested professionals and has on his payroll over 400 indigenous employees who deliver outstanding services operating from different locations.

He noted that Arco Petrochemical Engineering Company Plc into Arco Group Plc into an Arco Group Plc comprising of Arco Maintenance and Engineering Limited (AMEL), Arco Worldwide Services, Arco Marine and Oilfield Services and Arco Integrity Services Limited.

