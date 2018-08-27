Archbishop lauds Wike for defending Nigerians against injustice

Tony John, Port Harcourt

The Anglican Church Archbishop of Lagos, Most Rev. Michael Fape, has lauded Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State for standing up for Nigerians by resisting injustice and political wickedness.

Archbishop Fape also commended Governor Wike for working for the development of Rivers through the execution of people-oriented projects.

The cleric spoke during the fifth synod thanksgiving service of the Church of Nigeria (Anglican Communion) Diocese of Ogoni at St John’s Anglican Church, Kpor, in Gokana Local Government Area of the state.

He said, “We want to thank Governor Wike for being an active and right thinking politician, who puts the interest of his people above his personal interest.

“I am not saying that he is an angel, but when it comes to resisting wickedness, resisting deceit, resisting injustice, I thank Wike.

“We would have been in trouble. Help us thank him for what he has done; and of course, he will still do better. They call him Mr. Projects. So, my brothers, thank His Excellency, when you get back to him. God will bless him,” Fape stressed.

He said that the activities of Governor Wike has ensured the survival of opposition in Nigeria, hence, he should be encouraged to do more.

“I know I will see things and I will say them they way they are because at the stage we are now, by the grace of God, nobody can make us anything other than the way God has made us .

“And, so, what I am saying is without any bias, it is without any sentiment, I want to thank Governor Wike of Rivers state”.

Responding, Governor Wike called on the church to envision correctly the political scenario that would benefit the people in 2019.

He said that leaders should emerge on the basis of their performance and to the extent that they kept their promises to the people regarding the 2015 elections.

Represented by his Chief of Staff, Chukwuemeka Woke, Governor Wike said that his administration has in the last three years transformed Ogoniland through the Sakpenwa-Bori Road, Kpopie-Bodo Road, Birabi Memorial Grammar School, Bori, General Hospital, Bodo City , Zonal Hospital, Bori, Ogoni-Andoni-Opobo-Nkoro Unity Road and sEveral basic schools reconstruction.

According to the governor, “I want to add that if the church sees correctly the church will play a major role in electing our leaders.

“My lord Bishop, let me add, as we approach the next election, the church should, please, see correctly for the right leaders to be elected”.

The governor said that Rivers was one of the safest states in the country because of the investments of the State Government in building security infrastructure. He noted that the prayer of the church has been helpful.

He continued, “The singular reason that you haven’t been harassed is a testimony that Rivers state is safe and that Rivers state is secure. I said we won’t have been able to achieve this if not for the prayers of the church.

“The church prayed for the safety and security of this state and the nation. The government complemented the efforts of the church by providing an enabling environment.

“As a government, we developed an amnesty programme to disarm our youths and that made our communities safe.

“As a government we have provided several infrastructures including armoured tankers, patrol vans and all of that to support the armed forces,” Woke noted.