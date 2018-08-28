– The Sun News
Latest
28th August 2018 - Owie advocates North, South East presidency for next 8 years
28th August 2018 - Not easy to be old
28th August 2018 - Archbishop lauds Wike for defending Nigerians against injustice
28th August 2018 - Delta at 27: We’re celebrating peace, unity –Okowa
28th August 2018 - Interrogating Buhari’s second term bid
28th August 2018 - Etebo hails Stoke season’s first win
28th August 2018 - Aguero filmed smoking shisha
28th August 2018 - Buhari’s loyalists attack Ekweremadu’s aide for misrepresenting VON DG
28th August 2018 - Keke, taxi operators hail Ugwuanyi’s policies
28th August 2018 - Okorocha warns LG chairmen against living outside council headquarters
Home / National / Archbishop lauds Wike for defending Nigerians against injustice
Archbishop

Archbishop lauds Wike for defending Nigerians against injustice

— 28th August 2018

Tony John, Port Harcourt

Archbishop of the Anglican Church in Lagos, Most Rev. Michael Fape, has lauded Rivers State governor, Nyesom Wike, for standing up for Nigerians, by resisting injustice and political wickedness.

Fape also commended Wike for working for the development of Rivers through the execution of people-oriented projects.

The cleric spoke during the fifth synod thanksgiving service of the Church of Nigeria (Anglican Communion) Diocese of Ogoni at St John’s Anglican Church, Kpor, in Gokana Local Government Area of the state.

He said: “We want to thank Governor Wike for being an active and right thinking politician, who puts the interest of his people above his personal interest.

READ ALSO Delta at 27: We’re celebrating peace, unity –Okowa

I am not saying he is an angel, but when it comes to resisting wickedness, resisting deceit, resisting injustice, I thank Wike.

“We would have been in trouble. Help us thank him for what he has done; and of course, he will still do better. They call him Mr. Projects.

So, my brothers, thank His Excellency, when you get back to him. God will bless him.”

He said Wike’s activities has ensured the survival of opposition in Nigeria, hence, he should be encouraged to do more.

He said: “I know I will see things and I will say them the way they are because at this stage we are now, by the grace of God, nobody can make us anything other than the way God has made us.

And, so, what I am saying is without any bias, it is without any sentiment, I want to thank Governor Wike of Rivers State.”

In his response, Wike called on the church to envision correctly the political scenario that would benefit the people in 2019.

He said leaders should emerge on the basis of their performance and to the extent that they kept their promises to the people before the 2015 elections.

READ ALSO Keke, taxi operators hail Ugwuanyi’s policies

Represented by his Chief of Staff, Chukwuemeka Woke, Wike said his administration has, in the last three years, transformed Ogoniland through the Sakpenwa-Bori Road, Kpopie-Bodo Road, Birabi Memorial Grammar School, Bori, General Hospital, Bodo City, Zonal Hospital, Bori, Ogoni-Andoni-Opobo-Nkoro Unity Road and several basic schools reconstruction.

He said: “I want to add that if the church sees correctly, it will play a major role in electing our leaders. My lord Bishop, let me add, as we approach the next election, the church should, please, see correctly for the right leaders to be elected.”

The governor said Rivers is one of the safest states in the country because of the investments of the state government in building security infrastructure and noted that the prayer of the church has been helpful.

Share
Tagged with:

About author

Omotayo Edubi

Related Articles

1 Comment

  1. Ezekiel Okeke 28th August 2018 at 7:57 am
    Reply

    Wike, CAN etc. are complicit and collaborators of the enemy, generation of failures, political prostitutes, clubs of bandits and must go down in the hands of the enemy or with the enemy on the sunken ship nickname Nigeria in this final conquest of the Liberation Revolutionary Warfare of the natives under the natives Disintegrated Republics which is the conquest of Sokoto which has begun. Existence securities and freedom of south south natives in this 21st century world international order is only under Niger Delta Republic in Disintegrated Republics of the natives which must be defended with the Sword in this final conquest of the Liberation Revolutionary Warfare of the natives which is the conquest of Sokoto which has begun. God given Victory is the natives. Only the Sword decides. God Is With Us!!!

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

OWIE

Owie advocates North, South East presidency for next 8 years

— 28th August 2018

Chairman of the ADP National Contact Committee, Senator Rowland Owie, has said the North should occupy the presidency in the next eight years with the South East producing the vice president. In a statement, he said the death of former president Umaru Yar’Adua truncated the zoning arrangement between the North and South, making the South…

  • Archbishop

    Archbishop lauds Wike for defending Nigerians against injustice

    — 28th August 2018

    Tony John, Port Harcourt Archbishop of the Anglican Church in Lagos, Most Rev. Michael Fape, has lauded Rivers State governor, Nyesom Wike, for standing up for Nigerians, by resisting injustice and political wickedness. Fape also commended Wike for working for the development of Rivers through the execution of people-oriented projects. The cleric spoke during the fifth synod thanksgiving…

  • Ifeanyi Okowa

    Delta at 27: We’re celebrating peace, unity –Okowa

    — 28th August 2018

    Paul Osuyi, Asaba Delta State Governor, Ifeanyi Okowa, has said Deltans are celebrating unity and peaceful co-existence as a people. Speaking at an interdenominational thanksgiving service in Asaba yesterday to mark the 27th anniversary of the creation of the state, Ifeanyi Okowa went through memory lane and thanked traditional rulers, religious leaders and all Deltans for agreeing…

  • OSITA

    Buhari’s loyalists attack Ekweremadu’s aide for misrepresenting VON DG

    — 28th August 2018

    Raphael Ede, Enugu The Buhari Support Organisation (BSO) in Enugu State, yesterday scolded the media aide to Deputy Senate President, Ike Ekweremadu, Luke Mgbo for misrepresenting the Director General of Voice of Nigeria (VON), Osita Okechukwu. Okechukwu, a chieftain of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) and ardent supporter of President Buhari recently announced his…

  • Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi

    Keke, taxi operators hail Ugwuanyi’s policies

    — 28th August 2018

    • Enugu marks 27th anniversary Operators of tricycles (Keke) and taxis in Enugu State have hailed Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi for his administration’s people-oriented programmes and friendly policies that have made it possible for them to operate favourably in the state. The transport operators said the governor has, through his magnanimity  and commitment to the wellbeing of…

Archive

August 2018
S M T W T F S
« Jul    
 1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
262728293031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share