Archbishop lauds Wike for defending Nigerians against injustice

Tony John, Port Harcourt

Archbishop of the Anglican Church in Lagos, Most Rev. Michael Fape, has lauded Rivers State governor, Nyesom Wike, for standing up for Nigerians, by resisting injustice and political wickedness.

Fape also commended Wike for working for the development of Rivers through the execution of people-oriented projects.

The cleric spoke during the fifth synod thanksgiving service of the Church of Nigeria (Anglican Communion) Diocese of Ogoni at St John’s Anglican Church, Kpor, in Gokana Local Government Area of the state.

He said: “We want to thank Governor Wike for being an active and right thinking politician, who puts the interest of his people above his personal interest.

I am not saying he is an angel, but when it comes to resisting wickedness, resisting deceit, resisting injustice, I thank Wike.

“We would have been in trouble. Help us thank him for what he has done; and of course, he will still do better. They call him Mr. Projects.

So, my brothers, thank His Excellency, when you get back to him. God will bless him.”

He said Wike’s activities has ensured the survival of opposition in Nigeria, hence, he should be encouraged to do more.

He said: “I know I will see things and I will say them the way they are because at this stage we are now, by the grace of God, nobody can make us anything other than the way God has made us.

And, so, what I am saying is without any bias, it is without any sentiment, I want to thank Governor Wike of Rivers State.”

In his response, Wike called on the church to envision correctly the political scenario that would benefit the people in 2019.

He said leaders should emerge on the basis of their performance and to the extent that they kept their promises to the people before the 2015 elections.

Represented by his Chief of Staff, Chukwuemeka Woke, Wike said his administration has, in the last three years, transformed Ogoniland through the Sakpenwa-Bori Road, Kpopie-Bodo Road, Birabi Memorial Grammar School, Bori, General Hospital, Bodo City, Zonal Hospital, Bori, Ogoni-Andoni-Opobo-Nkoro Unity Road and several basic schools reconstruction.

He said: “I want to add that if the church sees correctly, it will play a major role in electing our leaders. My lord Bishop, let me add, as we approach the next election, the church should, please, see correctly for the right leaders to be elected.”

The governor said Rivers is one of the safest states in the country because of the investments of the state government in building security infrastructure and noted that the prayer of the church has been helpful.